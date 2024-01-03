en English
Automotive

Xinjiang Achieves Green Milestone with Complete NEV Charging Network

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:16 am EST
Xinjiang Achieves Green Milestone with Complete NEV Charging Network

Setting a significant milestone in the green revolution, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has now fully operationalized its charging infrastructure for new energy vehicles (NEVs) along its vast network of highways. This marks a salient stride in the country’s relentless pursuit of environmentally conscious transportation, painting a promising picture of the future.

Installation Complete: A Network Spanning Xinjiang

In an endeavor that has spanned the entire westernmost region of China, the installation of charging facilities in highway service areas has now been completed. As a result, a comprehensive charging network for NEVs is now in place, ready to cater to the rising demand. This infrastructure development has been driven by the transport department of the region, demonstrating their commitment to facilitating the widespread adoption of NEVs.

(Read Also: Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in Cross-Strait Relations Amid Election Season)

Revolutionizing Highways: Over 220,000 Km Covered

Xinjiang’s highway system, a staggering 220,000 km in length, now stands equipped with 683 charging piles and 1,147 charging spaces dedicated solely to NEVs. This infrastructure serves as a testament to the region’s commitment to healthy environmental practices, underpinning the growth of clean energy transportation.

(Read Also: Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year’s Eve Celebrations)

Rising Popularity: 50,000 NEVs and Counting

The region is currently home to approximately 50,000 NEVs, a figure that is steadily on the rise. Recognizing the escalating demand for charging facilities among NEV owners, the initiative of creating this expansive charging network has been met with enthusiasm. As the number of NEVs continues to burgeon, the availability of this extensive network of charging facilities will ensure that the needs of all NEV drivers in Xinjiang are met, thereby supporting the continuing expansion of this eco-friendly mode of transportation.

Automotive China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

