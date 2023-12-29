Xiaomi’s Electric Vehicle Foray: A Game of Names

In a world increasingly shifting towards electric mobility, Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has made a bold foray into the electric vehicle (EV) market. Its unveiling of two models, the Xiaomi V6 and the Xiaomi Su7, has stirred the pot once again, with its unconventional naming strategy drawing both intrigue and ire.

Revving Up EV Ambitions

Xiaomi’s debut in the automotive industry was marked by the unveiling of its first EV, the SU7, at the Stride launch event in Beijing. The EV, manufactured by state-owned Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. Ltd, signifies Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun’s ambition to position Xiaomi among the world’s top five automakers in the next 15 to 20 years. The SU7, available in three variants, will run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS operating system.

The company has committed a massive investment of $10 billion in EVs over the next decade, following an initial investment of over 10 billion yuan in developing its first EV prototype. With a focus on integrating advanced technology into the automotive sector, Xiaomi’s entry into the EV market comes at a time when the industry faces a capacity glut and slowing demand, leading to a price war.

Specs, Software, and Strategy

The SU7 boasts impressive specifications, including a claimed range of up to 800 km on a full charge for the higher-end model, equipped with a 101kWh battery pack from Chinese company CATL. It offers fast charging, impressive acceleration, and autonomous driving capabilities in Xiaomi’s bid to revolutionize the automotive sector.

The car is expected to leverage the company’s popular smartphone operating system, offering a seamless user experience. The sleek car boasts a drag co-efficient of 0.195 and high levels of structural integrity. The SU7 is equipped with Xiaomi’s own in-house developed electric motors, including the V6, V6s, and V8s models, with the dual-motor SU7 model producing 664bhp and a 0-62mph time of 2.78sec.

Controversy Over Naming Convention

While the specifications and strategy seem impressive, Xiaomi’s choice of naming its electric motors after traditional internal combustion engines has ignited a fresh debate. The use of terms like ‘V6’ and ‘V8’, typically used to denote high-performance internal combustion engines, could be seen as misleading or a marketing strategy to attract attention.

This unconventional nomenclature, reminiscent of Porsche’s choice to label its electric Taycan as ‘Turbo’, might incite criticism from automotive enthusiasts who value traditional engine designations. It remains to be seen if this decision will fuel the company’s growth or backfire, as it navigates the highly competitive and rapidly evolving EV market.