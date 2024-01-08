en English
Automotive

Xiaomi Enters Automotive Realm with the SU7, Enlists Former BMW Designer

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
Xiaomi Enters Automotive Realm with the SU7, Enlists Former BMW Designer

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has made a resounding entry into the automotive realm, with the unveiling of its debut electric vehicle (EV) – the Xiaomi SU7. This bold step follows the company’s announcement in 2021 of a mammoth US$10 billion investment towards EV development. In a strategic move to lend credibility to their bold automotive endeavor, Xiaomi has roped in former BMW designer Chris Bangle as a design consultant.

Chris Bangle’s Touch on the Xiaomi SU7

Chris Bangle, a name synonymous with innovative and sometimes controversial designs, bestows a degree of prestige upon Xiaomi’s nascent automotive venture. Known for his daring design philosophy like ‘flame surfacing’ and the distinct ‘Bangle butt’ in BMW designs, Bangle praises the Xiaomi SU7 for its balanced proportions, stating it is not over-designed. The SU7’s aesthetics bear a testament to this, with a sleek silhouette that merges elegance with a hint of sportiness.

Competing with the Premium

With the unveiling of the SU7, Xiaomi is setting its sights high, targeting a place among the premium brands such as Porsche and Tesla. The ambition doesn’t stop there; Xiaomi plans to become one of the top five automakers globally within 15 to 20 years. To achieve this, the company is harnessing its electronics prowess to integrate their vehicles with its existing technology ecosystem.

Advanced Technology in the SU7

The SU7 is not just another entrant into the EV space; it is a vehicle poised to make a statement with its advanced technology. It features in-house developed electric motors, cutting-edge battery technology, and a suite of active safety technology. The SU7 lineup includes the standard SU7, the SU7 Pro, and the top-speed SU7 Max, which can reach a blistering speed of 265kmph. Each variant will proudly sport the ‘MI’ logo at the front and the ‘Xiaomi’ name at the rear, a clear declaration of Xiaomi’s entrance into the EV market.

In a world where technology and mobility are increasingly converging, Xiaomi’s move into the automotive sector marks a significant milestone. With the expertise of Chris Bangle and a clear vision, Xiaomi is poised to infuse the EV space with fresh competition and innovative design.

Automotive China
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

