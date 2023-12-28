Xiaomi Diversifies with Debut Electric Vehicle SU7, Aims to Rival Tesla

Today, Xiaomi Corp., the renowned Chinese electronics company, embarks on a new venture with the introduction of its debut electric vehicle (EV), the SU7. This marks a notable transition for Xiaomi, traditionally a key player in the consumer electronics sector, as it ventures into the automotive industry with an aim to become a leading global car manufacturer within the next two decades. The SU7, an acronym for Speed Ultra, represents Xiaomi’s ambitious goal to align itself with established automotive giants like Tesla Inc. and Porsche AG.

Xiaomi’s First Foray into the EV Market

The SU7 was unveiled at Xiaomi’s Stride launch event in Beijing. The car, contract-manufactured by Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. Ltd (BAIC), will be available in three different variants. The EV aims to revolutionize the experience of driving with its autonomous driving capabilities and Lidar-based features, all powered by Xiaomi’s own HyperOS operating system. The SU7 also boasts an impressive estimated range of up to 800 km on a single charge, a testament to Xiaomi’s commitment to sustainable transportation.

The Power of Choice: Single or Dual Motor

Offering customers the choice of a single or dual motor configuration, the SU7 caters to a range of driving preferences. The batteries powering these configurations will be supplied by two of China’s leading battery producers, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) and BYD Co. The decision between these two battery providers will hinge on the chosen motor configuration of the vehicle. The top-spec trim of the SU7 claims a top speed of 265 kmph, positioning it as one of the fastest EVs in the global market.

Looking Ahead: Xiaomi’s Ambitious Plan

Xiaomi’s entry into the EV market is not a mere diversification but a strategic expansion. CEO Lei Jun outlined ambitious plans for the company’s future in the auto industry, including a significant investment of $10 billion over the next decade. This bold move reflects Xiaomi’s confidence in its ability to compete in the highly competitive EV market, which is expected to grow about 20% next year, reaching 11 million units. With its innovative EV technology and commitment to affordable pricing, Xiaomi is all set to challenge the status quo in the global EV landscape.

