Business

Xian-Based Company Accused of Manipulative Relocation to Avoid Employee Compensation

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
Xian-Based Company Accused of Manipulative Relocation to Avoid Employee Compensation

A Xian-based advertising company has become entangled in a scandal that has garnered national notice, in an unexpected development that has emerged from China’s Shaanxi region. The company, which previously maintained operations in a bustling downtown region, took the unexpected choice to relocate its office to a distant spot in the Qinling Mountains. Instead of improving the company’s operations, this move left its workers with a two-hour one-way commute, poor working conditions, and a conspicuous lack of facilities.

Unprecedented Relocation Sparks Outcry

The relocation proved to be a significant inconvenience for the firm’s staff, particularly for those who did not have access to personal vehicles. The area’s limited public transportation options only exacerbated their situation. Amidst mounting frustrations, 14 out of the over 20 employees felt compelled to resign after their protests failed to bring about any change in the company’s decision.

Return to City Centre Raises Questions

In an unexpected twist, the company returned to its original downtown location shortly after the spate of resignations. The firm also began hiring new staff, leading to suspicions of foul play. Many began to speculate that the move to the Qinling Mountains was a strategic ploy to force employees into resigning, thereby circumventing the need to provide compensation.

Company Denies Accusations Amidst Legal Threats

A company representative named Zhang vehemently denied these accusations, asserting that the relocation was temporary and necessitated by high rent costs and office renovations in the city centre. Zhang went further, suggesting potential legal action against the former employees for causing reputational damage to the firm. However, the employees countered this claim by stating that they were informed the mountainous work period could potentially extend until the next year.

Public Sentiment Sways Towards Employees

The incident has not gone unnoticed by the online community, with many expressing their support for the employees and condemning the company’s alleged manipulative tactics. Some netizens have gone as far as offering advice, suggesting the aggrieved employees should challenge the apparent breach of labour contract through forced resignation and seek compensation.

Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

