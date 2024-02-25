In a recent gathering hosted by the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council, President Xi Jinping invoked a poem by Mao Zedong, describing the global situation with a phrase known for its self-deceptive optimism: 'Good scenery on this side only.' This moment of literary allusion comes at a time when China finds itself at the center of swirling internal and external controversies, including the absence of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the CCP for the first time in four decades, and the enigmatic demise of former premier Li Keqiang. Amidst these developments, Xi's administration faces growing scrutiny over its policies in Hong Kong and Taiwan, alongside mounting resistance from Western countries.

Internal Strife and the Quest for Stability

Recent events suggest a tumultuous undercurrent within China's political landscape. The notable absence of key meetings, traditionally pivotal for policy direction and party cohesion, has sparked speculation about potential internal discord. Criticisms from figures such as former vice president Zeng Qinghong and former defense minister Chi Haotian at last year's Beidaihe Conference further underscore the possible fractures within the party's ranks. These incidents, coupled with the mysterious circumstances surrounding Li Keqiang's death, paint a picture of a leadership grappling with challenges to its authority and narrative.

Controversial Policies in Hong Kong and Taiwan

On the international front, Xi's government has continued to push forward contentious policies, particularly in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Efforts to enact Article 23 of the Basic Law in Hong Kong, aimed at targeting 'foreign hostile forces,' have led to increased censorship and the cancellation of cultural events, including a highly anticipated football match featuring Lionel Messi. These actions have raised concerns about the erosion of freedoms in the city, despite assurances from some business representatives that the legislation will provide a stable environment for foreign businesses. Meanwhile, tensions with Taiwan have escalated, with increased military harassment and incidents in the waters between the two regions, reflecting Xi's aggressive stance towards Taiwan's perceived prosperity.

A Delicate Balance: Progress and Peril

Despite these challenges, the Chinese leadership continues to tout its achievements over the past year, with Xi Jinping's poetic reference intended to highlight the nation's resilience and progress. However, the backdrop of internal strife, coupled with controversial policies in Hong Kong and Taiwan, suggests a leadership walking a tightrope between asserting its power and navigating the complexities of regional and global diplomacy. As China continues to assert its position on the world stage, the balance between maintaining internal stability and managing external relations remains a delicate endeavor, fraught with both potential and peril.