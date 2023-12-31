en English
Asia

Xi Jinping’s New Year Address: China’s Resilience and Pursuit of High-Quality Development

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:23 am EST
Xi Jinping’s New Year Address: China’s Resilience and Pursuit of High-Quality Development

In his New Year address welcoming 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the nation’s steadfast recovery and pursuit of high-quality development. Jinping celebrated China’s 20th consecutive year of bumper harvests and noted a marked improvement in the environment, featuring clearer waters and greener mountains.

China’s Progress in Multiple Spheres

Xi highlighted significant strides in rural revitalization, the rejuvenation of Northeast China, and the rapid growth of the Xiong’an New Area. He drew attention to the economic vitality of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the new opportunities surfacing in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. After overcoming multiple challenges, Jinping described the Chinese economy as more resilient and dynamic.

Innovation: The Key to Development

Xi emphasized the role of innovation as a critical driver of China’s development, citing several significant advancements. These include the commercial service launch of the C919 large passenger airliner, the successful trial voyage of a Chinese-built large cruise ship, ongoing space missions with the Shenzhou spacecraft, and the deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe reaching the deepest ocean trench.

A Commitment to Reform and Opening Up

In his address, Xi also highlighted the growing popularity of Chinese-designed and manufactured products, such as mobile phones, new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products. He committed to deepening reform and opening up, enhancing public confidence in development, promoting economic vitality, and redoubling efforts in education, science and technology, and talent cultivation.

Xi reiterated support for Hong Kong and Macao and stressed the certainty of China’s reunification, urging a shared sense of purpose across the Taiwan Strait. Concluding his address, Xi underscored the importance of peace and cooperation for mutual benefit, expressing China’s willingness to collaborate with the international community to build a shared future for mankind and improve the world for everyone.

0
Asia China Economy
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

