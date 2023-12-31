en English
China

Xi Jinping Declares China-Taiwan ‘Reunification’ Inevitable Amid Tense Cross-Strait Relations

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:03 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:57 pm EST
Xi Jinping Declares China-Taiwan ‘Reunification’ Inevitable Amid Tense Cross-Strait Relations

In his New Year’s address, Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted that the ‘reunification’ of China and Taiwan is a historical inevitability. This statement comes as Taiwan gears up for its presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13, amid strained relations between Beijing and Taipei. Xi’s speech did not mention the use of force but rather emphasized a shared sense of purpose for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

China’s Stance on Taiwan

China has been steadily escalating military pressure, maintaining that Taiwan is part of its sovereign territory, a claim that Taiwan’s democratic government contests. The Taiwan Affairs Office in China criticized Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te, a presidential candidate, for being a separatist and disrupting peace. In response, Lai defended Taiwan’s right to self-rule as a democracy.

The Tug of War in Cross-Strait Relations

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), under the leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen since 2016, has been accused by China of promoting separatism and obstructing cross-strait relations. Despite this, Tsai and Lai have extended offers for dialogue with China, but these have been unsuccessful.

Taiwan’s opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), which advocates for closer ties with China, also upholds Taiwan’s autonomy. The political landscape in Taiwan has been shaped by the Republic of China government’s retreat to Taiwan in 1949 following a civil war, leading to the island developing its own identity separate from the People’s Republic of China.

The upcoming elections in Taiwan may potentially alter the dynamics of cross-strait relations. Xi’s comments on reunification, coming just before the elections, appear to be a clear message to Taiwan’s electorate about China’s unwavering stance on the issue of reunification.

China International Relations Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

