Xi Jinping Consolidates Power Over China’s Military Amid Rising Tensions

China’s President, Xi Jinping, is fortifying his control over the nation’s military by dismissing senior leaders from state-owned military enterprises. A striking move that is seen as part of a broader military overhaul amidst escalating tensions with the United States and its allies over contentious topics like Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Pattern of Consolidation

The recent ousting includes Liu Shiquan, Wu Yansheng, and Wang Changqing from the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory group to the government. This action follows the dismissal of defense minister Li Shangfu and the unexplained absence of several top officers from the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force. Analysts discern these actions as part of Xi’s decade-long strategy of consolidating power and centralizing control over the armed forces, with a particular emphasis on combating corruption and enforcing party discipline.

(Also Read: China Strengthens International Ties Amidst Global Challenges)

Crackdown on Corruption

Xi’s crackdown is also viewed as a strategic move to ensure the combat readiness of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The campaign against corruption, particularly within military supply chains, is projected to continue into 2024. Part of Xi’s strategy includes recruiting personnel from military-industrial sectors into senior party positions to bolster ‘military-civil fusion,’ a policy aimed at leveraging technology from the private sector for military advancement.

(Also Read: China’s Xi Jinping Asserts Need for Taiwan’s Reunification Amid Upcoming Elections)

Assertive Stance on Taiwan

Amid these developments, Xi has reasserted China’s claim over Taiwan, refusing to rule out the use of force for reunification. This stance aligns with his assertive leadership style, drawing comparisons with Mao Zedong. As tensions rise, the world watches closely as Xi Jinping continues to cement his control over China’s military and its geopolitical ambitions.

Read More