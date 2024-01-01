Xi Jinping Asserts ‘Reunification’ with Taiwan as Inevitable in New Year’s Address

In a significant New Year’s address, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed an unwavering commitment to Taiwan’s ‘reunification’, labeling it a historical inevitability. This assertive proclamation comes at a particularly sensitive period, with Taiwan gearing up for the presidential and parliamentary elections slated for January 13, 2023.

Heightening Tensions

Relations between Beijing and Taipei remain fraught, with China persistently ramping up military pressure to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan, which it considers sacred territory. However, conspicuously absent from President Xi’s speech was any mention of military force. The rhetoric this year marks a discernible escalation compared to his previous addresses, aiming to foster a united sense of purpose among people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait in the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Raging Political Rhetoric

Amid these developments, China has pointedly criticized Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te, a presidential candidate from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), branding him a dangerous separatist. The DPP supports the idea that Taiwan’s future should be decided by its people, a stance firmly backed by Lai and his chief adversary, Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT), which traditionally champions closer ties with China.

The Deepening Divide

The escalating political rhetoric underscores the widening chasm between the two governments. Taiwan maintains that the Republic of China and People’s Republic of China are not subordinate to each other, a position that has incensed Beijing. As the election draws nearer, this deep-seated divide is expected to intensify, setting the stage for a critical juncture in the strained relations between Taiwan and China.