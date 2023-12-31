Xi Jinping Asserts ‘Reunification’ of China and Taiwan as Historical Inevitability

In a bold New Year’s address, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated the ‘reunification’ of China and Taiwan as a ‘historical inevitability,’ marking a noticeable shift in stance compared to previous years. This announcement comes as Taiwan braces for its presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13, amid escalating tensions and mounting military pressure from mainland China.

Taiwan as China’s ‘Sacred Territory’

China regards Taiwan as its ‘sacred territory,’ and has not eliminated the possibility of leveraging military force to achieve reunification. However, Xi did not explicitly refer to military threats in his recent speech. Beijing’s view of Taiwan as its ‘sacred territory’ intensifies the already existing friction between the two nations.

Chinese Criticism of Taiwanese Vice President

The Chinese government has aimed sharp criticism at Taiwan’s vice president and Democratic Party (DPP) presidential candidate, Lai Ching-te. Labelled a dangerous separatist by Beijing, Lai is accused of promoting separatism and obstructing cross-strait exchanges since the DPP assumed power in 2016.

The People’s Choice

Taiwan, formally known as the Republic of China, holds that the future of its people can only be decided by them—a standpoint echoed by Lai and his primary opponent from the traditionally China-friendly Kuomintang (KMT). The ongoing political estrangement between the two nations can be traced back to 1949 when the Republic of China government took refuge in Taiwan after losing a civil war to the communists who established the People’s Republic of China.