Asia

Xi Jinping Asserts ‘Reunification’ of China and Taiwan as Historical Inevitability

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:47 pm EST
Xi Jinping Asserts ‘Reunification’ of China and Taiwan as Historical Inevitability

In a bold New Year’s address, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated the ‘reunification’ of China and Taiwan as a ‘historical inevitability,’ marking a noticeable shift in stance compared to previous years. This announcement comes as Taiwan braces for its presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13, amid escalating tensions and mounting military pressure from mainland China.

Taiwan as China’s ‘Sacred Territory’

China regards Taiwan as its ‘sacred territory,’ and has not eliminated the possibility of leveraging military force to achieve reunification. However, Xi did not explicitly refer to military threats in his recent speech. Beijing’s view of Taiwan as its ‘sacred territory’ intensifies the already existing friction between the two nations.

Chinese Criticism of Taiwanese Vice President

The Chinese government has aimed sharp criticism at Taiwan’s vice president and Democratic Party (DPP) presidential candidate, Lai Ching-te. Labelled a dangerous separatist by Beijing, Lai is accused of promoting separatism and obstructing cross-strait exchanges since the DPP assumed power in 2016.

The People’s Choice

Taiwan, formally known as the Republic of China, holds that the future of its people can only be decided by them—a standpoint echoed by Lai and his primary opponent from the traditionally China-friendly Kuomintang (KMT). The ongoing political estrangement between the two nations can be traced back to 1949 when the Republic of China government took refuge in Taiwan after losing a civil war to the communists who established the People’s Republic of China.

Asia China Taiwan
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

