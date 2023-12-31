en English
China

Xi Jinping Admits Economic Challenges in New Year’s Speech, Pledges Recovery

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:09 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:57 pm EST
Xi Jinping Admits Economic Challenges in New Year’s Speech, Pledges Recovery

In an unusual but candid admission, Chinese President Xi Jinping shed light on the economic challenges China faced in 2023 in his New Year’s speech. The country’s leader acknowledged the struggles of some businesses and citizens to keep up with the pace of economic recovery and job creation, marking a significant departure from the typically strong and flawless image presented by China’s leadership.

Acknowledging Economic Hardships

Xi Jinping’s acknowledgment of the economic distress came amidst concerns over a decrease in foreign direct investment, a struggling real estate sector, and a decline in consumer confidence. The World Bank predicts a sharp slowdown in China’s GDP growth over the next couple of years. Despite these headwinds, Xi remained optimistic about China’s resilience and its potential for stable, long-term economic development through deeper reforms and supportive policies.

Resilience Amid Challenges

Xi’s address demonstrated a renewed commitment to strengthening economic momentum and delivering on job creation. He recognized the difficulties some companies and individuals faced in 2023, emphasizing the need for progress and stability. Xi hinted at the resilience of the Chinese economy and the importance of peaceful development and win-win cooperation on the global stage, albeit without detailing Beijing’s commitment to opening up its economy.

Despite the challenges, Xi Jinping lauded the remarkable progress and accomplishments achieved, emphasizing the dynamism of the Chinese economy and its smooth transition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted strides in rural revitalization, cultural activities, and diplomatic engagements. Xi pledged continued support for economic recovery and long-term development, including the reunification of China and the betterment of its citizens’ lives.

China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

