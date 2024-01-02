en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Xi Jinping Acknowledges China’s Economic Challenges: A Commitment to Recovery amid Adversity

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Xi Jinping Acknowledges China’s Economic Challenges: A Commitment to Recovery amid Adversity

In a pivotal turn of events, Chinese President Xi Jinping has publicly acknowledged the significant economic challenges facing China. The President’s remarks came amidst a backdrop of internal and external pressures that have strained the nation’s economy. His recognition of these issues and commitment to bolster the country’s economic recovery have sparked a global conversation about the future of China’s economic landscape.

Xi Jinping’s Unusually Candid Admission

In a rare departure from standard protocol, Xi Jinping used his New Year’s Eve address to discuss the country’s struggling businesses, rising unemployment, and a noticeable downturn in the manufacturing sector. This frank admission signals a significant shift from the customary triumphant rhetoric. The President’s focus was on China’s political, economic, and geostrategic situation, with a particular emphasis on the economy. He highlighted the combination of internal and external factors, including China’s military purge and Taiwan’s forthcoming election, which will shape the country’s response to Beijing’s actions.

Impact of Economic Challenges on China’s Growth

President Xi Jinping described the economic challenges faced by China in 2023 as ‘headwinds.’ The economy grew by a meager 3.0% in 2022 due to stringent COVID-era restrictions and a property crisis. This performance is one of the country’s worst in the past half-century. Analysts are skeptical about the adequacy of the stimulus measures introduced by Beijing to bolster the economy, especially as factory activity has contracted for the third consecutive month. Economists from Nomura expressed concerns about the underlying growth momentum remaining ‘lackluster’ and the possibility of another economic dip in spring 2024.

A Pledge for Economic Recovery Amidst Challenges

Despite the economic headwinds, Xi Jinping has committed to economic recovery. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released data revealing a decline in factory activity to its lowest level in six months, hours before Xi’s speech. In response, Beijing has implemented a series of supportive measures and pledged to enhance fiscal and monetary policy in 2024. In a significant development, the People’s Bank of China has approved an application to remove controlling shareholders at Alipay, the digital payment platform run by Jack Ma’s Ant Group. This action symbolizes Ma’s official relinquishment of control over the company he co-founded, following his decision to withdraw from his online businesses. Additionally, Xi reiterated Beijing’s stance on Taiwan, pledging to ‘reunify’ the self-ruled island democracy with mainland China, a move that has escalated tensions with Taiwan.

0
Business China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, Event Funding

By Mazhar Abbas

Indonesia's December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources

By Aqsa Younas Rana

South African Rand Begins 2024 Weaker Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global ...
@Business · 24 mins
South African Rand Begins 2024 Weaker Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global ...
heart comment 0
GST Tornado Sweeps Indian Corporations: Eicher Motors in the Eye of the Storm

By Rafia Tasleem

GST Tornado Sweeps Indian Corporations: Eicher Motors in the Eye of the Storm
Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience
BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up
New Battery Sourcing Rules Impact Federal Tax Credit Eligibility for EVs

By Shivani Chauhan

New Battery Sourcing Rules Impact Federal Tax Credit Eligibility for EVs
Latest Headlines
World News
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
13 seconds
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
10 mins
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
12 mins
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
13 mins
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
24 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
25 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
33 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
37 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
38 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
58 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app