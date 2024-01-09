en English
Business

WuXi AppTec Elevates Production with Two New Facilities in China

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
WuXi AppTec Elevates Production with Two New Facilities in China

WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device company, has taken a giant leap forward in its production capabilities with the establishment of two state-of-the-art peptide manufacturing facilities in China. The new facilities, strategically located in Changzhou and Taixing, are specially equipped with advanced digital operation systems, including automated solvent delivery mechanisms. This technological enhancement is designed to optimize production consistency, minimize human error, and expedite the production cycle.

Revolutionizing Peptide Production

With the inauguration of these plants, WuXi AppTec‘s total solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) reactor volume will reach an impressive 32,000 liters. The move symbolizes a significant expansion of the firm’s production capacity to meet the burgeoning global demand for peptide therapeutics.

Expanding Footprint with Taixing Site

The Taixing site, sprawling across a vast 28 hectares, adds to WuXi AppTec‘s portfolio as its fifth active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production site. This state-of-the-art facility comprises nine distinct plants. These plants are dedicated to the production of a diverse array of molecules, including small molecules, peptides, oligonucleotides, and conjugates. Additionally, the site hosts a specialized plant for API cleanrooms.

Looking Ahead: A Beacon of Capacity Expansion

By 2025, once the Taixing site is fully operational, WuXi AppTec‘s total reactor volume for small molecule API and intermediates is projected to surpass 4,000 cubic meters. This significant boost will enhance the company’s manufacturing capacity, enabling it to cater to the increasing global demand for its products more efficiently.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

