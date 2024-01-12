Wuling Bingo Plus: A New Contender in the Chinese Electric Hatchback Market

The Chinese automobile market is set to witness a new rivalry as GM-SAIC joint venture introduces their latest offering, the Wuling Bingo Plus. This new hatchback is positioned to compete against BYD’s Dolphin, a well-regarded player in the Chinese market. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the original Wuling Bingo launched in 2023, the Plus version brings a more mature and distinctive design to the table.

Setting the Stage with a Mature Design

The Bingo Plus stands out with its unique features such as side-mounted air intakes, Porsche-like headlamps, and a split-effect C-pillar. The vehicle’s wheelbase has been extended by 50 mm to 2,610 mm, amplifying the comfort and space for passengers and cargo. Despite this enhancement, it still falls short compared to the BYD Dolphin’s generous 2,700-mm wheelbase.

Powering Up with a Robust Battery

In terms of power, the Bingo Plus is geared with an upgraded 50.6 kWh battery pack, a significant leap from the smaller Bingo’s 37.9 kWh battery. Its motor, too, offers an impressive 75 kW (101 hp / 102 PS), a marked improvement over the 50 kW (67 hp / 68 PS) motor of the standard Bingo.

Anticipated Driving Range

While Wuling hasn’t officially announced the driving range for the Plus model, industry experts estimate it to be around 248 miles (400 km). This provides an interesting comparison with the range options offered by the three battery variants in the standard Bingo: 126 miles, 207 miles, and 255 miles.

With the impending launch of the Wuling Bingo Plus, the Chinese electric vehicle market is set to become more competitive. It remains to be seen how this new hatchback will fare against established rivals like the BYD Dolphin.