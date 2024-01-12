en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Wuling Bingo Plus: A New Contender in the Chinese Electric Hatchback Market

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
Wuling Bingo Plus: A New Contender in the Chinese Electric Hatchback Market

The Chinese automobile market is set to witness a new rivalry as GM-SAIC joint venture introduces their latest offering, the Wuling Bingo Plus. This new hatchback is positioned to compete against BYD’s Dolphin, a well-regarded player in the Chinese market. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the original Wuling Bingo launched in 2023, the Plus version brings a more mature and distinctive design to the table.

Setting the Stage with a Mature Design

The Bingo Plus stands out with its unique features such as side-mounted air intakes, Porsche-like headlamps, and a split-effect C-pillar. The vehicle’s wheelbase has been extended by 50 mm to 2,610 mm, amplifying the comfort and space for passengers and cargo. Despite this enhancement, it still falls short compared to the BYD Dolphin’s generous 2,700-mm wheelbase.

Powering Up with a Robust Battery

In terms of power, the Bingo Plus is geared with an upgraded 50.6 kWh battery pack, a significant leap from the smaller Bingo’s 37.9 kWh battery. Its motor, too, offers an impressive 75 kW (101 hp / 102 PS), a marked improvement over the 50 kW (67 hp / 68 PS) motor of the standard Bingo.

Anticipated Driving Range

While Wuling hasn’t officially announced the driving range for the Plus model, industry experts estimate it to be around 248 miles (400 km). This provides an interesting comparison with the range options offered by the three battery variants in the standard Bingo: 126 miles, 207 miles, and 255 miles.

With the impending launch of the Wuling Bingo Plus, the Chinese electric vehicle market is set to become more competitive. It remains to be seen how this new hatchback will fare against established rivals like the BYD Dolphin.

0
Automotive China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
26 mins ago
Porsche's Carrera GT Recall: A Setback for Owners, Not Collectors
In April 2023, the luxury car manufacturer, Porsche, issued a recall that sent shockwaves through the automotive community. The recall, which initially affected 489 Carrera GT supercars from 2004 and 2005, was due to a potential catastrophic suspension failure. The recall, identified by campaign number 23V241000, was a dramatic turn of events that later expanded
Porsche's Carrera GT Recall: A Setback for Owners, Not Collectors
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
3 hours ago
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
RAC Study: Shell the Priciest, Morrisons the Cheapest for Fuel in the UK
3 hours ago
RAC Study: Shell the Priciest, Morrisons the Cheapest for Fuel in the UK
Tesla Temporarily Halts Production at German Factory Amid Red Sea Crisis
2 hours ago
Tesla Temporarily Halts Production at German Factory Amid Red Sea Crisis
Kim Kardashian's Damaged Range Rover Listed for Sale in Miami
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian's Damaged Range Rover Listed for Sale in Miami
Subaru Launches Limited Edition WRX S4 STI Sport Sharp in Japan
2 hours ago
Subaru Launches Limited Edition WRX S4 STI Sport Sharp in Japan
Latest Headlines
World News
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
25 seconds
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
The Unseen Scourge: Battling Strongyloidiasis in Remote Australian Communities
28 seconds
The Unseen Scourge: Battling Strongyloidiasis in Remote Australian Communities
CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes
1 min
CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes
Surviving the Cold: How the Human Body Adapts and Overcomes
2 mins
Surviving the Cold: How the Human Body Adapts and Overcomes
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
2 mins
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
4 mins
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
'Morning Joe' Discusses Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Delay in Disclosing Health Issues
5 mins
'Morning Joe' Discusses Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Delay in Disclosing Health Issues
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
5 mins
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy in Premenopausal Breast Cancer: A Deeper Look
5 mins
Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy in Premenopausal Breast Cancer: A Deeper Look
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app