China

World Internet Conference 2023: Mapping the Future of the Internet with IPv6 and Blockchain

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
World Internet Conference 2023: Mapping the Future of the Internet with IPv6 and Blockchain

The 10th annual World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit was held in China from November 8-10, 2023, marking a global gathering aimed at fostering an inclusive and resilient digital world. The event, graced by over 1,800 attendees from 126 countries and regions, shed light on the evolution and future of the internet, focusing on the key role of technologies like IPv6, blockchain, AI, 5G, IoT, and cloud computing.

Embracing the Next Gen Internet

As the digital world continues to evolve, the WIC Wuzhen Summit underscored the need for a global transition towards the next generation of the internet. Leading the discourse was a focus on IPv6, a new internet protocol that promises enhanced scalability and peer-to-peer communications—factors pivotal for the advancement of blockchain technology and the broader digital transformation.

China’s Pioneering Role in IPv6 Development

Latif Ladid, Chairman of the Global IPv6 Forum, was a key speaker at the event. He lauded China’s strides in IPv6 development, revealing it as the nation with the highest number of IPv6 users globally—over 763 million. Ladid’s insights were met with appreciation from WIC organizers, who underscored the critical role of IPv6 in the future of the internet.

The Future of Internet Technology

The Wuzhen Summit set the stage for critical conversations around the future of internet technology. The upcoming CoinGeek Roundtable on February 15th will continue these discussions. The roundtable, featuring Ladid among other experts, will delve deeper into the integration of IPv6 and blockchain in the evolving landscape of internet technology.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

