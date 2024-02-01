World Container Index Records a 4% Decrease Following Weeks of Growth

The World Container Index (WCI) experienced a 4% decline this week, halting a stretch of eight successive weeks of expansion. The current rate stands at $3824 for a 40-foot container. Despite the recent dip, the index has amplified by a staggering 88% compared to the same timeframe in the previous year.

WCI Composite Index: A Historical View

The present WCI composite index is at its peak since October 2022 and is a substantial 169% higher than the average pre-pandemic rates recorded at $1420 in 2019. The average composite index for the year-to-date is $3461 per 40-foot container, which is $778 higher than the ten-year average, incorporating the surge in rates during the 2020-22 COVID-19 era.

Freight Route-specific Changes

Individual freight routes have witnessed diverse alterations. Rates from Shanghai to Genoa fell by 8%, Shanghai to Rotterdam and Rotterdam to Shanghai saw a decrease by 6%, and Los Angeles to Shanghai dipped by 4%. In contrast, there was a rise in rates from New York to Rotterdam and Shanghai to Los Angeles by 3% and 2% respectively. Furthermore, the rates from Rotterdam to New York witnessed a marginal increase of 1%. Rates on the Shanghai to New York route, however, remained unaltered.

Future Predictions

Drewry, a prominent voice in shipping consultancy, forecasts that rates may stabilize as China's factories slow down in February. This suggests a potential respite in the continuous fluctuation of the freight rates in the coming weeks.