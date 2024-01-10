World Bank Adjusts China’s 2024 GDP Forecast Amid Economic and Tourism Developments

The World Bank has adjusted China’s GDP growth forecast for 2024 to 4.5%, a slight decline yet still the fastest among the major economies, outpacing advanced nations like the United States. The revision comes as China continues to enact macroeconomic policies and engage in global commerce. Wang Cong from GT’s business desk is monitoring these developments.

Harbin: An Ice City in Bloom

Meanwhile, Harbin, China’s ‘ice city,’ is witnessing a tourism boom. The city has transformed an old ice collecting site on the Songhuajiang River into a thriving ice amusement park. This site has become a hotspot for visitors, who flock there to enjoy the picturesque sunset and engaging ice activities.

During the New Year’s Day holiday, Harbin recorded a historic high of approximately 3.05 million tourists, generating a tourism revenue of 5.91 billion yuan (approximately 831.75 million U.S. dollars). This winter tourism surge has injected a robust momentum into the local economy, attracting global players to the frosty province.

Tourism and the Economy

The French hospitality group Accor’s Sofitel Harbin reported a surge in passenger numbers at the airport and train stations. The spillover effect of ice and snow tourism consumption has shown potential as an important catalyst for local industries, promoting investments in scenic spots, resorts, and shopping areas.

Harbin’s tourist-friendly initiatives have gained popularity on the internet, presenting a ‘new image’ of its development to a global audience. The flourishing ice and snow tourism in Harbin has demonstrated the robust vitality of China’s economy and instilled confidence in international enterprises operating in the Chinese market.

Financial Policies and the ‘Silver Economy’

Chinese financial authorities are pledging to reinforce policy support and funding to stimulate the revival of the real economy. In another pivotal initiative, China’s State Council is exploring policy measures to nurture the ‘silver economy,’ focusing on the aging population. These efforts form part of a wider context where, despite challenges, the global economy has seen moderate growth and issue containment in 2023.

As China continues to navigate its economic trajectory, it leaves no stone unturned. From revising GDP forecasts to capitalizing on tourism booms and strategizing for an aging population, China remains a key player in the global economic arena.