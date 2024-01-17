WFW Advises BPER on Financing Deal for Coscos's Acquisition of Trasgo

International law firm Watson Farley & Williams ("WFW") has extended its legal proficiency to BPER Banca ("BPER") in a significant financing deal. The deal is aimed at facilitating Coscos S.r.l. ("Coscos") to acquire the full share capital of Trasgo S.r.l. ("Trasgo").

A Strategic Joint Venture

Coscos is the result of a strategic joint venture between the Fratelli Cosulich Group and Cosco Shipping, marking a significant alliance between Italian and Chinese enterprises. The Fratelli Cosulich Group, a family-owned shipowner stationed in Genoa, boasts an annual revenue exceeding US$2 billion and has a robust presence in 15 countries. On the other side of this joint venture is Cosco Shipping, a state-owned entity hailing from China. It is recognized as the world's largest shipping company, a title it earned post the merger of China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) and China Shipping Company in 2016.

Trasgo: A Leader in Integrated Logistics

Trasgo, the target of this acquisition, is a prominent Italian integrated logistics company. Its services encompass a wide range including transport, warehousing, customs operations, goods handling, and trade fair logistics. The acquisition of such a company brings significant potential for expansion and growth for Coscos.

WFW's Expert Guidance

The WFW Maritime Italy team, under the leadership of Partner Furio Samela and assistance of Associate Sergio Napolitano, navigated the complex landscape of the loan agreement and related guarantee documents for BPER's Corporate & Investment Banking Department. Their expert legal advice plays a pivotal role in the success of this financing deal.

This collaboration between Coscos and Trasgo, facilitated by BPER and guided by WFW, not only signifies a significant milestone in the shipping and logistics sector but also strengthens the ties between Italian and Chinese industries. As the world watches the unfolding of this strategic alliance, it is clear that the future holds promising potential for all parties involved.