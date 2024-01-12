en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

WeChat’s E-Commerce Soars, Backed by Surge in Video Orders

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
WeChat’s E-Commerce Soars, Backed by Surge in Video Orders

Tencent’s popular WeChat app has marked a remarkable growth in its e-commerce activity, driven by its short video and live streaming features, Channels. The app’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) in 2023 has nearly tripled, witnessing a significant 244% surge in orders, a fact highlighted at the annual Open Class Pro developer conference in Guangzhou. The exact GMV was not disclosed, but this marked surge in e-commerce activity clearly aligns with Tencent CEO Pony Ma Huateng’s vision of short video as the future of the company, a prediction he made back in 2022.

Behind the E-Commerce Giants, Yet Advancing

While WeChat’s e-commerce performance might still be trailing behind competitors such as Kuaishou and Douyin, Tencent is far from standing still. The company is strategically leveraging its vast user base of 1.34 billion to capture a significant market share. In order to solidify its position in the online retail space, Tencent is investing in expanding its e-commerce team, diversifying product categories, and strengthening its WeChat Pay infrastructure.

Yielding Results: Surpassing Competitors in User Base

Tencent’s focused approach is already bearing fruit. By mid-2022, WeChat Channels had surpassed Douyin and Kuaishou in terms of active users, which is a clear testament to its increasing influence in both e-commerce and advertising. The platform had about 813 million active users as of June 2022, and this user base has been critical in driving Tencent’s advertising business, which saw a 20% year-on-year increase in the third quarter and 3 billion yuan in advertising revenue during the second quarter.

Short Video: The Future of E-Commerce

The tripling of GMV on WeChat Channels underscores Tencent’s successful integration of social media and online shopping, wherein short videos play a pivotal role. It is a reflection of the future of e-commerce envisioned by Tencent’s CEO, and an indication that the company is well on its way to realizing this vision. As the company continues to innovate and integrate, the line between social media and e-commerce is set to become even more blurred, and WeChat is poised to be at the helm of this transformation.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Corsair Unveils K55 CORE RGB Gaming Keyboard: Quality on a Budget
In the sphere of gaming peripherals, Corsair has unveiled its newest offering, the K55 CORE RGB Gaming Keyboard. This novel product targets the entry-level market, sporting a budget-friendly price tag of $39.99 USD. Despite its all-plastic build and non-mechanical membrane/rubber dome switches, the keyboard is packed with an array of features including a full-sized form
Corsair Unveils K55 CORE RGB Gaming Keyboard: Quality on a Budget
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs; Emphasizes Cautious Stance on Cryptocurrency
4 mins ago
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs; Emphasizes Cautious Stance on Cryptocurrency
Roy Kretschmer: The New COO at Valencia Hotel Collection
6 mins ago
Roy Kretschmer: The New COO at Valencia Hotel Collection
OPTK Networks Supercharges Network with 400 Gbps Capacity Upgrade
2 mins ago
OPTK Networks Supercharges Network with 400 Gbps Capacity Upgrade
Investment Trends Shift from Traditional to Emerging Sectors
3 mins ago
Investment Trends Shift from Traditional to Emerging Sectors
Wood Group Forecasts Surpass Expectations Amidst Rising Crude Oil Prices
4 mins ago
Wood Group Forecasts Surpass Expectations Amidst Rising Crude Oil Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Gary Rowett Discusses Defensive Tactics and Millwall Fans' Expectations
18 seconds
Gary Rowett Discusses Defensive Tactics and Millwall Fans' Expectations
Green Country Comes Alive with Array of Exciting Weekend Events
54 seconds
Green Country Comes Alive with Array of Exciting Weekend Events
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
4 mins
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
5 mins
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
6 mins
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
8 mins
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
9 mins
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
10 mins
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
10 mins
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app