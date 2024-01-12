WeChat’s E-Commerce Soars, Backed by Surge in Video Orders

Tencent’s popular WeChat app has marked a remarkable growth in its e-commerce activity, driven by its short video and live streaming features, Channels. The app’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) in 2023 has nearly tripled, witnessing a significant 244% surge in orders, a fact highlighted at the annual Open Class Pro developer conference in Guangzhou. The exact GMV was not disclosed, but this marked surge in e-commerce activity clearly aligns with Tencent CEO Pony Ma Huateng’s vision of short video as the future of the company, a prediction he made back in 2022.

Behind the E-Commerce Giants, Yet Advancing

While WeChat’s e-commerce performance might still be trailing behind competitors such as Kuaishou and Douyin, Tencent is far from standing still. The company is strategically leveraging its vast user base of 1.34 billion to capture a significant market share. In order to solidify its position in the online retail space, Tencent is investing in expanding its e-commerce team, diversifying product categories, and strengthening its WeChat Pay infrastructure.

Yielding Results: Surpassing Competitors in User Base

Tencent’s focused approach is already bearing fruit. By mid-2022, WeChat Channels had surpassed Douyin and Kuaishou in terms of active users, which is a clear testament to its increasing influence in both e-commerce and advertising. The platform had about 813 million active users as of June 2022, and this user base has been critical in driving Tencent’s advertising business, which saw a 20% year-on-year increase in the third quarter and 3 billion yuan in advertising revenue during the second quarter.

Short Video: The Future of E-Commerce

The tripling of GMV on WeChat Channels underscores Tencent’s successful integration of social media and online shopping, wherein short videos play a pivotal role. It is a reflection of the future of e-commerce envisioned by Tencent’s CEO, and an indication that the company is well on its way to realizing this vision. As the company continues to innovate and integrate, the line between social media and e-commerce is set to become even more blurred, and WeChat is poised to be at the helm of this transformation.