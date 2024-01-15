en English
Webinar Highlights Need for Innovative Financing in Pakistan’s Energy Sector

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Experts in a recent webinar organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) underscored the crucial need to explore innovative financing mechanisms within Pakistan’s energy sector to expedite the early retirement of coal power plants under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The discussion pivoted around the challenges and economic implications of this retirement, the necessity for political consensus, and the clarity of regulatory guidelines. The potential of innovative financial arrangements to combat climate-related challenges was highlighted, drawing examples from Egypt’s successful strategies.

Challenges and Economic Implications

The speakers emphasized the financial hurdles posed by the Chinese insurance company, Sinosure, and stressed the need for renegotiation with major financial institutions. They discussed the economic valuation of immediate retirement for selected coal fleet, estimated at between $1.1 billion and $1.6 billion. They warned that any delay in retirement proceedings would significantly reduce this value to a range between $398 million and $628 million.

Social and Local Consequences of Energy Transition

Participants also drew attention to the social and local consequences of the energy transition. They advocated for the creation of credible transition plans, an increase in public finance dedicated to the retirement of coal plants, provision of clear regulatory guidelines, and proactive generation of pipeline projects.

Innovative Financial Solutions for Climate Challenges

Christoph Nedopil Wang from the Griffith Asia Institute cited Egypt’s debt-for-climate swap as an innovative financial solution that could assist Pakistan in managing its climate-related financial challenges. Such examples provide a roadmap for countries looking to transition away from coal, while tackling financial and regulatory obstacles head on.

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

