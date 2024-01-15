en English
Africa

Wang Yi’s African Tour: Unveiling China’s Sustained Engagement and Future Intentions

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
Wang Yi’s African Tour: Unveiling China’s Sustained Engagement and Future Intentions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has embarked on a diplomatic voyage to Africa that is garnering global attention. His tour, which includes visits to Egypt, Tunisia, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire, marks China’s sustained engagement with Africa as part of its foreign policy strategy.

Unfolding Diplomacy

In Egypt, Wang Yi’s engagements were multifaceted, covering strategic partnerships, regional cooperation, and crisis management. A five-year plan for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between China and Egypt was sealed, reinforcing bilateral ties. The Foreign Minister also held crucial discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Policy Objectives and Implications

Wang Yi’s African tour is a continuation of a tradition where the continent becomes the first destination for China’s Foreign Minister at the beginning of the year. The visit is a testament to the significance China attaches to its relations with Africa, with an emphasis on promoting the implementation of the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue’s achievements. Preparations for the ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing later this year are also on the agenda.

The visit signals China’s commitment to support Africa’s industrialization, agricultural modernization, and personnel training – initiatives that have been warmly received by African nations. The tour is expected to further boost the cooperative relations between China and African countries, with a focus on infrastructure development, trade agreements, investment opportunities, and political partnerships.

Geopolitical Dynamics and Humanitarian Concerns

Wang Yi expressed deep concern about the rising attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi rebels and criticized the US-led naval coalition for exacerbating tensions. He emphasized the need for peace in Gaza and advocated for a ceasefire, reaffirming China’s support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue. During his time in Egypt, he announced China’s humanitarian emergency aid for the people of Gaza, demonstrating China’s stance on global peace and humanitarianism.

Wang Yi’s African tour, his 11th since 2013, highlights the strength of the partnership between China and Africa. The steady growth of trade between China and Africa, which was around 158.36 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of 2023, and China’s position as Africa’s largest trading partner, reflect the depth of this relationship. The visit is a reaffirmation of China’s commitment to mutual benefit and shared development with Africa, offering a glimpse into the intricate dynamics of international relations and global power shifts.

Africa China International Relations
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

