en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Volkswagen Group Bounces Back with Strong Sales in 2023 Amidst Challenges

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Volkswagen Group Bounces Back with Strong Sales in 2023 Amidst Challenges

In a year marked by recovery, Volkswagen Group demonstrated its resilience with a strong performance in 2023. The automaker reported an increase in group deliveries by 12 percent, reaching 9.24 million vehicles, nearly matching the pre-pandemic total of 9.3 million units. This marks a remarkable bounce back from the 8.3 million vehicles produced in 2022, a year marred by supply chain disruptions, a global semiconductor shortage, and the reverberations of the war in Ukraine.

A Resilient Brand

The Volkswagen brand itself witnessed a robust increase in sales, with the total rising to 4.87 million, a 6.7 percent increase from the 4.56 million cars sold in 2022. SUVs emerged as a significant driver of these sales, gaining popularity in both Europe and the U.S. The sales figures signal Volkswagen’s resilience amidst a rapidly evolving automotive market.

Electric Vehicle Surge

In the burgeoning electric vehicle sector, Volkswagen made substantial headway. Sales of VW branded electric cars grew by 21.1 percent to 394,000 units. The broader VW Group witnessed an even more dramatic surge in EV sales, recording a 35 percent increase and reaching an impressive 770,000 units. This growth is indicative of the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility and its ability to pivot in the face of a shifting automotive landscape.

Challenges in China

Despite these encouraging trends, Volkswagen’s performance in China indicated room for improvement. The automaker managed only a modest 1.6 percent increase in sales, falling below the country’s overall market growth. This suggests a loss of market share to competitors such as Tesla and BYD. Additionally, Volkswagen remains in the shadow of Toyota, which based on interim figures for 2023, is likely to retain its title as the world’s largest automaker.

In the face of these challenges, Volkswagen is gearing up for new launches in 2024, including the ID.7 Tourer. In an industry that is undergoing significant transformation, the automaker is determined to maintain its growth trajectory and build upon its 2023 successes.

0
Automotive Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
11 mins ago
Dodge Bids Farewell to Hemi V8 with Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI
In a farewell nod to the V8 engine, Dodge has announced the end of the line for the Durango with a Hemi engine, marking 2024 as its final year. The high-performance SUV brand has introduced a special edition model, the Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI, as part of its ‘Last Call’ series. This move mirrors
Dodge Bids Farewell to Hemi V8 with Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI
Ford Recalls Over 100,000 Vehicles Due to Engine Failure Risk
41 mins ago
Ford Recalls Over 100,000 Vehicles Due to Engine Failure Risk
BMW's Munich Plant to Go Fully Electric by 2027, Marking End of an Era
44 mins ago
BMW's Munich Plant to Go Fully Electric by 2027, Marking End of an Era
Internet of Batteries: A New Era of Innovation for Electric Vehicles
23 mins ago
Internet of Batteries: A New Era of Innovation for Electric Vehicles
RAC Calls for Action on Dazzling Car Headlights: A Growing Road Safety Hazard
32 mins ago
RAC Calls for Action on Dazzling Car Headlights: A Growing Road Safety Hazard
Pravaig Dynamics Demands New FIR Over Fatal EV Trial Accident in Rajaji Tiger Reserve
38 mins ago
Pravaig Dynamics Demands New FIR Over Fatal EV Trial Accident in Rajaji Tiger Reserve
Latest Headlines
World News
Karan Singh's Resilient Victory in ITF Mandya Open: A Day of Mixed Fortunes
45 seconds
Karan Singh's Resilient Victory in ITF Mandya Open: A Day of Mixed Fortunes
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
1 min
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
New Orleans Saints: An Offseason of Opportunities and Challenges
1 min
New Orleans Saints: An Offseason of Opportunities and Challenges
2024 Cheltenham Festival: Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow Among Gold Cup Favorites
2 mins
2024 Cheltenham Festival: Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow Among Gold Cup Favorites
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
2 mins
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost
2 mins
F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost
Rangers FC's Young Talent Jamie Newton Heads to Nottingham Forest
3 mins
Rangers FC's Young Talent Jamie Newton Heads to Nottingham Forest
University of Arkansas Launches Heated Cycling Study, Seeks Participants
5 mins
University of Arkansas Launches Heated Cycling Study, Seeks Participants
Gianluca Nani Returns to Watford FC: An Exclusive Interview
6 mins
Gianluca Nani Returns to Watford FC: An Exclusive Interview
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app