Volkswagen Group Amplifies Focus on Chinese Market with 'In China, for China' Strategy

The Volkswagen Group, in a remarkable strategic shift, is throwing its weight behind the Chinese automotive market with its 'In China, for China' strategy. The move is calculated to adapt to the rapid alterations in the industry and cater to the unique needs of Chinese consumers through an intensive localization drive.

Ralf Brandstätter's Gratitude and Thomas Ulbrich's New Role

Ralf Brandstätter, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG for the China region and CEO of Volkswagen Group China, extended his gratitude towards Marcus Hafkemeyer. Hafkemeyer's significant contributions have led to the advancement of technical development in China, especially the establishment of a new development center in Hefei.

Thomas Ulbrich, known for his expertise in development and software, is set to take over the reins to amplify the localization and integration of the Group's development activities in China. Ulbrich, who will also assume the role of CEO of Volkswagen China Technology Company (VCTC) in Hefei, carries a wealth of experience in future technologies. His strong connections within the company and the region are expected to be of immense value in his new role.

VCTC: The Largest Development Center Outside Germany

The VCTC is the largest development center outside Germany. Its mission is to develop intelligent, fully connected electric vehicles that cater specifically to the Chinese market. The center will play an integral role in creating specific models for the Chinese market, beginning with the first local electric platform for new Volkswagen brand models starting in 2026.

With the leverage of efficient development processes and cutting-edge technologies, VCTC is determined to reduce the time to market by 30 percent. It plans to work in close collaboration with joint venture companies and partners in various automotive technology sectors.

Transfer of New Mobility to Technical Development

The transfer of the 'New Mobility' Board of Management department of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand to Technical Development (TE) is also part of the strategy to ensure efficient structures and stronger networking. Thomas Ulbrich, who began his career with Volkswagen in 1992 and has held various leadership positions within the company, including in China, is well equipped to navigate this shift.

Strengthening its focus on China, Volkswagen aims to introduce more than 30 electric models by 2030 and 30 locally produced fuel-powered and plug-in hybrid models by 2027. Despite a challenging market, Volkswagen delivered 3.24 million vehicles in China in 2023, with electric vehicle deliveries reaching 191,800 units. The group continues to consolidate its position in the fuel-powered market, transforming leadership into NEVs, and leveraging the internal combustion engine business to finance investments in intelligent connected vehicles.