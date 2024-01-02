Volkswagen Commences Production of Cupra Tavascan EV in China

Volkswagen has embarked on a new chapter in its electric vehicle (EV) journey, initiating the production of the Cupra Tavascan under its Cupra brand in China. This marks a significant shift in the company’s manufacturing strategy, leveraging Chinese production capabilities to meet the burgeoning demand for EVs in Europe where production capacity is restricted.

Joint Venture and Manufacturing Base

The production is housed at the Anhui plant, a facility that came to fruition in December 2022, and is operated by Volkswagen through its joint venture with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC), known as Volkswagen Anhui. This is a departure from Volkswagen’s other Chinese collaborations with SAIC and FAW, as Volkswagen holds majority control over the Anhui operation.

The Cupra Tavascan: A New Entrant in the EV Marketplace

The Cupra Tavascan, based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive (MEB) platform, was first unveiled in April 2023 and is earmarked for export to European markets. Production commenced at the tail end of December 2023, with Volkswagen setting an ambitious target of selling over 70,000 units annually. The vehicle will be available in two power outputs: a 210 kW variant, a feature initially witnessed in the VW ID.7, and a 250 kW model with a dual-motor and all-wheel drive.

Production Capacity and Future Projections

The Anhui plant is projected to have a lower production capacity for high-voltage battery systems, ranging between 150,000 to 180,000 units annually, compared to the plant’s vehicle production capacity of up to 350,000 units per year. This move by Volkswagen is a strategic attempt to tap into Chinese manufacturing to satiate the high demand for EVs in Europe, where production capacity is limited.

This shift in production to China is a critical survival strategy for Volkswagen, which has encountered challenges in the Chinese market. However, the impending introduction of the Cupra Tavascan on European roads prompts questions about Volkswagen Anhui’s electric future and its potential to dominate the global EV market.