en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Volkswagen Commences Production of Cupra Tavascan EV in China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
Volkswagen Commences Production of Cupra Tavascan EV in China

Volkswagen has embarked on a new chapter in its electric vehicle (EV) journey, initiating the production of the Cupra Tavascan under its Cupra brand in China. This marks a significant shift in the company’s manufacturing strategy, leveraging Chinese production capabilities to meet the burgeoning demand for EVs in Europe where production capacity is restricted.

Joint Venture and Manufacturing Base

The production is housed at the Anhui plant, a facility that came to fruition in December 2022, and is operated by Volkswagen through its joint venture with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC), known as Volkswagen Anhui. This is a departure from Volkswagen’s other Chinese collaborations with SAIC and FAW, as Volkswagen holds majority control over the Anhui operation.

The Cupra Tavascan: A New Entrant in the EV Marketplace

The Cupra Tavascan, based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive (MEB) platform, was first unveiled in April 2023 and is earmarked for export to European markets. Production commenced at the tail end of December 2023, with Volkswagen setting an ambitious target of selling over 70,000 units annually. The vehicle will be available in two power outputs: a 210 kW variant, a feature initially witnessed in the VW ID.7, and a 250 kW model with a dual-motor and all-wheel drive.

Production Capacity and Future Projections

The Anhui plant is projected to have a lower production capacity for high-voltage battery systems, ranging between 150,000 to 180,000 units annually, compared to the plant’s vehicle production capacity of up to 350,000 units per year. This move by Volkswagen is a strategic attempt to tap into Chinese manufacturing to satiate the high demand for EVs in Europe, where production capacity is limited.

This shift in production to China is a critical survival strategy for Volkswagen, which has encountered challenges in the Chinese market. However, the impending introduction of the Cupra Tavascan on European roads prompts questions about Volkswagen Anhui’s electric future and its potential to dominate the global EV market.

0
Automotive China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NIO's Turnaround: A Bullish Stance on the Chinese EV Giant

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Kay Group Receives Approval for Car Wash Facility Overhaul

By Mazhar Abbas

Sonic Automotive: Strong Growth Amid Investor Skepticism

By Nimrah Khatoon

Royal Enfield Unveils New Himalayan Motorcycle: A Beast Redefined

By Rafia Tasleem

Pune RTO Unveils New Two-Wheeler Registration Series ...
@Automotive · 8 mins
Pune RTO Unveils New Two-Wheeler Registration Series ...
heart comment 0
Nissan Celebrates 90 Years with a Poll on Greatest Transport Innovations

By BNN Correspondents

Nissan Celebrates 90 Years with a Poll on Greatest Transport Innovations
Elderly Couple’s ‘Forever Car’ Stolen, £500 Reward Offered for Recovery

By Momen Zellmi

Elderly Couple's 'Forever Car' Stolen, £500 Reward Offered for Recovery
Norway’s EV Market Soars: Tesla Dominates as Electric Vehicles Hit 82% Share

By Ebenezer Mensah

Norway's EV Market Soars: Tesla Dominates as Electric Vehicles Hit 82% Share
All-New Honda HR-V: A Blend of Design, Efficiency, and Practicality

By Sakchi Khandelwal

All-New Honda HR-V: A Blend of Design, Efficiency, and Practicality
Latest Headlines
World News
USA TODAY Network Unveils Second Annual Tennessee Super 25 High School Football Team
29 seconds
USA TODAY Network Unveils Second Annual Tennessee Super 25 High School Football Team
2024: A Year of High Stakes in US Politics
1 min
2024: A Year of High Stakes in US Politics
Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Incendiary Speech
1 min
Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Incendiary Speech
Mother of 12 Shuns New Year's Resolutions for Personal Goals
2 mins
Mother of 12 Shuns New Year's Resolutions for Personal Goals
Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message
2 mins
Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message
Herrera Claims Valencia Could Be World's Best Right-Back
2 mins
Herrera Claims Valencia Could Be World's Best Right-Back
Donna Vekic Triumphs in United Cup, Boosting Croatia's Quarterfinal Hopes
2 mins
Donna Vekic Triumphs in United Cup, Boosting Croatia's Quarterfinal Hopes
NHS Unveils Free Resources for Healthier Living: A Comprehensive Guide
2 mins
NHS Unveils Free Resources for Healthier Living: A Comprehensive Guide
Sheffield United Eyes Rotherham United's Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson
2 mins
Sheffield United Eyes Rotherham United's Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
57 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app