Vivo X100 Pro Gets 4K Selfie Video Capability with New OriginOS Update

Vivo has ushered in a new era of smartphone videography with the release of a test version, 14.0.14.6, of OriginOS for the Chinese Vivo X100 Pro. The update is a significant leap forward, introducing the ability to record selfie videos in 4K resolution. This feature enables Vivo to keep pace with the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo, who have already incorporated similar functionalities in their flagship devices.
Enhancing the Camera Experience
The 4K resolution for selfie videos is not the only enhancement in the new update. It also boosts the bokeh effects in portrait shots, lending a more professional touch to the photographs. This improvement is a testament to Vivo's commitment to continually refining the user experience, addressing the desires of photography enthusiasts for superior image quality.
Addressing Bugs and Power Consumption
Further, the update addresses critical issues hampering the user experience. It rectifies Bluetooth connection bugs, eliminating the frustration of dropped connections. It also curbs excessive power consumption in the standby mode, enhancing the phone's battery longevity.
Testing the New Features
Implications of the new feature were put to the test by Youtuber Leszek Lesner from the LL Techview channel. Lesner found that users could switch between front and rear cameras while recording videos in 4K30, which adds a new level of versatility to videography. However, the ability to switch in 4K60 is not yet supported, indicating room for further enhancements.
With the Vivo X100 Pro also available globally on FuntouchOS, it remains to be seen if these updates will be extended to those models. With the introduction of the 4K selfie video feature, Vivo has certainly set a new benchmark in smartphone videography.