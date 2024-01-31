Virgin Atlantic and China Eastern Forge Codeshare Agreement, Boosting Global Connectivity

In a progressive move aimed at enhancing global connectivity, Virgin Atlantic and China Eastern have embarked on a new codeshare agreement. This strategic partnership aims to bolster connections between the United Kingdom and various destinations across China, kickstarting with connections from Heathrow to Shanghai and further expanding to cities like Chengdu, Changsha, Qingdao, Shenzhen, and Xi'an.

Revolutionizing Travel

The partnership is a testament to the commitment of both airlines to facilitate seamless travel for their customers. Virgin Atlantic customers can now connect from Heathrow to Shanghai on a single ticket, simplifying their travel experience. The future also holds potential for China Eastern passengers to connect from London Heathrow to several African and Caribbean destinations.

An Alliance Strengthened

This agreement also marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the two airlines, both members of the SkyTeam alliance. Since November, these airlines have been co-located at Shanghai Pudong Terminal One, offering benefits like priority services for frequent flyer members and an increased checked luggage allowance. The partnership, subject to government approval, is set to revolutionize the travel experience, offering passengers more flexibility and convenience.

Loyalty Benefits and Future Plans

In addition to enhancing travel connectivity, the partnership also brings a host of benefits for members of the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club. Members can now earn points on codeshare flights with China Eastern, with the option to redeem points anticipated to be available soon. This agreement coincides with Virgin Atlantic's resumption of services to Shanghai on May 1, 2023, further underscoring China's importance as a key trading partner for the UK and the commitment to strengthening travel relations with the region.