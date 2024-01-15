en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Viking Unveils Three Exclusive Itineraries in China for 2024

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
Viking Unveils Three Exclusive Itineraries in China for 2024

Viking, the renowned cruise line, has unveiled three innovative itineraries in China for global voyagers, set to commence in 2024. These pioneering voyages, ranging from 10 to 20 days, feature domestic sailings along the scenic Chinese coastline, with an exclusive opportunity to dock at ports only accessible to Viking.

Unfolding the Unique Itineraries

The voyages will be hosted between September and November on the Viking Yi Dun, formerly known as the Viking Sun. This vessel, sailing under the Chinese flag, is Viking’s inaugural ship tailored explicitly for the global market to offer domestic routes within China. The three itineraries blend immersive cultural experiences with captivating visits to iconic Chinese cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

Exploring China with Viking

The 10-day China Discovery journey starts from Shanghai and concludes in Hong Kong, with stops at Zhoushan, Dongtou, Pingtan, Xiamen, and Shenzhen, with prices starting at $4,590. The 15-day Classic China & the Coast itinerary sails from Beijing to Hong Kong, incorporating the same ports plus Xian. This extensive journey allows travelers to witness landmarks such as the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, and the Terra Cotta Warriors, with prices starting at $6,990.

The comprehensive 20-day Wonders of China trip, commencing and concluding in Beijing, includes all the aforementioned ports, along with Chengdu and Lhasa, starting from $9,790.

Viking’s Commitment to Cultural Enrichment

Viking’s Chairman, Torstein Hagen, expressed his pride in Viking’s pioneering role in offering domestic sailings in China for international travelers. He emphasized the enriching cultural interactions that have been central to Viking’s presence in China for over 15 years. These include previous Yangtze River voyages and engagement with local communities, such as schoolchildren visits. The new itineraries aim to perpetuate this tradition, providing guests with experiences that stimulate the imagination and deepen their understanding of China’s vibrant culture.

0
China Travel & Tourism
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
31 seconds ago
BYD Auto Unveils U7 Sedan: A New Contender in Luxury Electric Vehicle Market
The race for dominance in the electric vehicle (EV) market is heating up as BYD Auto, the world-renowned Chinese multinational manufacturing company, prepares to unleash its latest creation: the U7 sedan. This upcoming EV, set to debut in China in late 2024, is the newest addition to BYD’s premium Yangwang brand and is poised to
BYD Auto Unveils U7 Sedan: A New Contender in Luxury Electric Vehicle Market
'The Beauty of China' Returns: A Grand Chinese New Year Celebration in Surabaya
20 mins ago
'The Beauty of China' Returns: A Grand Chinese New Year Celebration in Surabaya
First-Class Upgrade Dispute Delays Flight in China
20 mins ago
First-Class Upgrade Dispute Delays Flight in China
China Southern Airlines Halts Boeing 737 Max Deliveries Amid Safety Concerns
6 mins ago
China Southern Airlines Halts Boeing 737 Max Deliveries Amid Safety Concerns
China Identified as the Primary Source of DDOS Attacks: Nexusguard Report
6 mins ago
China Identified as the Primary Source of DDOS Attacks: Nexusguard Report
Webinar Highlights Need for Innovative Financing in Pakistan's Energy Sector
16 mins ago
Webinar Highlights Need for Innovative Financing in Pakistan's Energy Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
8 seconds
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
14 seconds
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
30 seconds
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
48 seconds
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
59 seconds
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
59 seconds
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
1 min
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
Armenia Engages with US and EU in Security Discussions
1 min
Armenia Engages with US and EU in Security Discussions
The Intricate Connection Between Obesity and Mental Health: A Functional Nutritionist's Perspective
1 min
The Intricate Connection Between Obesity and Mental Health: A Functional Nutritionist's Perspective
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
53 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app