Viking Unveils Three Exclusive Itineraries in China for 2024

Viking, the renowned cruise line, has unveiled three innovative itineraries in China for global voyagers, set to commence in 2024. These pioneering voyages, ranging from 10 to 20 days, feature domestic sailings along the scenic Chinese coastline, with an exclusive opportunity to dock at ports only accessible to Viking.

Unfolding the Unique Itineraries

The voyages will be hosted between September and November on the Viking Yi Dun, formerly known as the Viking Sun. This vessel, sailing under the Chinese flag, is Viking’s inaugural ship tailored explicitly for the global market to offer domestic routes within China. The three itineraries blend immersive cultural experiences with captivating visits to iconic Chinese cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

Exploring China with Viking

The 10-day China Discovery journey starts from Shanghai and concludes in Hong Kong, with stops at Zhoushan, Dongtou, Pingtan, Xiamen, and Shenzhen, with prices starting at $4,590. The 15-day Classic China & the Coast itinerary sails from Beijing to Hong Kong, incorporating the same ports plus Xian. This extensive journey allows travelers to witness landmarks such as the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, and the Terra Cotta Warriors, with prices starting at $6,990.

The comprehensive 20-day Wonders of China trip, commencing and concluding in Beijing, includes all the aforementioned ports, along with Chengdu and Lhasa, starting from $9,790.

Viking’s Commitment to Cultural Enrichment

Viking’s Chairman, Torstein Hagen, expressed his pride in Viking’s pioneering role in offering domestic sailings in China for international travelers. He emphasized the enriching cultural interactions that have been central to Viking’s presence in China for over 15 years. These include previous Yangtze River voyages and engagement with local communities, such as schoolchildren visits. The new itineraries aim to perpetuate this tradition, providing guests with experiences that stimulate the imagination and deepen their understanding of China’s vibrant culture.