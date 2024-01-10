en English
China

Valentino’s Nod to Tradition: Unveiling the Chinese New Year 2024 Collection

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Italian luxury fashion house Valentino has rolled out its Chinese New Year 2024 collection, a tribute to the vibrant Year of the Dragon. The collection paints a vivid picture of Chinese traditions, employing the brand’s signature Rosso Valentino color and the iconic VLogo emblem. Brand ambassadors Yang Yang and Yang Zi, familiar faces to the brand’s global audience, lead the campaign, showcasing the men’s and women’s collections respectively.

Embodying Tradition and Modernity

Yang Yang, representing the men’s collection, brings forward items like the VLogo jacket and One Stud sneakers, cloaked in red and beige tones. These colors are not chosen arbitrarily; they are deeply rooted in Chinese culture, symbolizing comfort and joy. On the flip side, the women’s collection, showcased by Yang Zi, is a vibrant array of garments. A bow-detailed red dress stands out, along with a red VLogo Jacket, both echoing the traditional celebratory color of the New Year.

Expanding the Collection

The collection doesn’t stop at clothing. It introduces an array of new designs, such as the Garavani VLogo Signature slingback, the Garavani Locò mini and bucket bag, and the Garavani VLogo Moon mini bag. Each piece is adorned with the symbolic red color, a constant reminder of the Year of the Dragon. These pieces can be found in Valentino boutiques across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, as well as on the brand’s official website.

Chinese New Year: A Trendsetter

Valentino is not alone in celebrating the Chinese New Year through fashion. Luxury brands like Burberry, Kenzo, and Gucci have also released collections dedicated to the Year of the Dragon. This trend signifies more than just a celebration; it underscores the influence of Chinese culture on global fashion and the importance of engaging with diverse traditions and celebrations. As we step into the Year of the Dragon, it promises a trend of vibrant and bold fashion choices, setting the tone for the New Year.

China Fashion
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

