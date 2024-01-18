In an age of global interconnectivity, Timur Abdullaev, the head of the International Cooperation Division of the Agency for the Development of Public Service under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, emphasized the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China. This partnership, Abdullaev points out, is crucial in areas such as innovation, digitization, and artificial intelligence, which are key to unlocking Uzbekistan's developmental potential.

Advertisment

Deepening Ties, Fostering Growth

Appreciating the long-standing friendly relations between the two nations, Abdullaev underscored the necessity for bilateral cooperation in personnel training to meet the rising demand for skilled professionals within the civil service and private sectors in the coming five years. With Chinese language centers established in Uzbekistan's universities, the country has shown a keen interest in learning from China's experience in achieving comprehensive social justice, poverty alleviation, and the promotion of prosperity and equality.

Personnel Training: A Path to Prosperity

Advertisment

China has made significant contributions to Uzbekistan's human capital development and cultural understanding by training over 6,500 specialists and involving around 4,200 civil personnel in various training programs. This cooperation, according to Abdullaev, is aimed at fostering sustainable development and mutual benefits for both countries.

Challenges and Opportunities: A Forward Look

However, the road to prosperity is not without challenges. The Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan (UZIPA) has faced criticism for its limited activities and the lack of an investment map. With Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjayev tasked with introducing an updated investment program focusing on healthcare and transport sectors, Uzbekistan is not backing down. A potential partnership with Santander bank, ready to allocate substantial loan funds, serves as a testament to the country's resilience and determination to foster a thriving economy.