US and UK Airstrikes Disrupt Red Sea Shipping, China Remains Non-Interventionist

On January 11, 2024, US and UK forces launched a series of airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, following the rebels' attacks on international shipping routes in the Red Sea. The military actions came in response to Houthi-fired missiles targeting a US Navy destroyer and an American commercial ship. The attacks disrupted global supply chains and increased tensions in a region critical to international trade. The airstrikes by the US and UK were carried out in alignment with a UN Security Council resolution aiming to restore stability and de-escalate the situation in the region.

Advertisment

Political Reactions and Implications

UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, defended the decision to execute the strikes without the approval of Parliament, stating that the UK is prepared to take further military action against the Houthi rebels should they continue to threaten international shipping. This stance was supported by Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, although some MPs questioned why Parliament was not consulted prior to the airstrikes.

Meanwhile, in the US, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is currently hospitalized due to complications from prostate cancer surgery, leaving an air of uncertainty over the US's future military actions in the region.

Advertisment

Impact on Global Trade

The attacks on Red Sea shipping routes have led major shipping companies to reroute vessels away from the area, causing a surge in prices and jeopardizing the transport of goods, food, and medicines. QatarEnergy, for instance, has stopped sending tankers via the Red Sea due to the escalating conflict. The strikes also destroyed or degraded roughly a quarter of the Houthi's arsenal, according to UK and US intelligence reports.

China's Stance on the Issue

Amid the escalating conflict, China has opted for a non-interventionist approach, in line with its traditional foreign policy stance emphasizing non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations. This decision underscores China's role as a passive observer in the region, even as the situation continues to impact the security of the Red Sea shipping lanes and poses potential implications for global trade and regional stability.