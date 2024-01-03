Urumqi Soars to New Heights with Record-Breaking Tourism in 2023

Urumqi, the capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, celebrated an impressive milestone in 2023 by welcoming a record-breaking 100 million visitors. This surge in tourism has transformed into substantial economic gains, with the city earning over 100 billion yuan (approximately 14 billion U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue.

Urumqi: A Booming Tourist Destination

Urumqi’s growing popularity as a tourist destination is reflected in the establishment of 41 new homestays, increasing the total to 324. This accommodation expansion is a testament to the city’s readiness to cater to the influx of tourists from around the globe. The city’s commitment to presenting its distinctive allure to visitors through its enchanting landscapes, cultural diversity, and unique cuisine is palpable.

Cultural Vitality and Diversity

Over 12,000 cultural events and hundreds of shows, such as concerts and dance dramas, were hosted throughout the year, reflecting Urumqi’s cultural vitality and diversity. These events serve as a platform to showcase the rich folk customs and culture of its various ethnic groups, enhancing the city’s allure for tourists seeking a culturally immersive experience.

Boosting Tourism with Infrastructure

These developments are further supported by an expanding transportation network, which includes highways, railways, and airports. This comprehensive infrastructure has made travel to and within Urumqi more convenient and efficient, thereby encouraging more tourist arrivals. Urumqi is part of a growing trend among Chinese cities to craft unique “city name cards” that highlight local cultures, thereby stimulating tourism and economic growth.

Urumqi’s enchanting ski resorts, cozy homestays, and vibrant cultural scene have left an indelible mark on tourists, further cementing its position as a must-visit destination. The city’s successful tourism strategy serves as a model for other cities looking to boost their own tourism sectors.