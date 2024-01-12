en English
China

Unveiling Macroalgae’s Role in Carbon Sequestration: A New Study

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:12 pm EST
Unveiling Macroalgae’s Role in Carbon Sequestration: A New Study

Researchers from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology, operating under the aegis of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, have conducted a groundbreaking study that shines a new light on the carbon sequestration potential of particulate organic carbon (POC) released during macroalgae growth. Macroalgae, recognized as the most productive plants within coastal ecosystems, play a pivotal role in carbon capture due to their substantial POC production.

Unveiling the Secrets of the South Yellow Sea

The study, staged in the South Yellow Sea, China, witnessed a significant upsurge in POC levels in surface seawater during a macroalgal bloom of Ulva prolifera. The laboratory simulations provided further insights, revealing that 77.6% of these POCs were bio-labile (readily metabolized by microorganisms), while 22.4% demonstrated bio-recalcitrance (resistance to microbial degradation).

From Bio-Labile to Bio-Recalcitrant

The researchers discovered that 23.9% of the bio-labile POC morphed into dissolved organic carbon (DOC), and a fraction of this DOC eventually metamorphosed into bio-recalcitrant DOC. Intriguingly, 39.6% of the bio-recalcitrant substances exhibited persistence in the environment. It was also found that bio-recalcitrant POC demonstrated a higher susceptibility to photodegradation as compared to bio-recalcitrant DOC, with removal rates standing at 14.1% and 1.2% respectively.

The Overlooked Carbon Sink

The study concludes with a startling revelation: 36.3% of the POC released by macroalgae can contribute to long-term carbon sequestration. This figure represents a previously overlooked carbon sink. These findings, published in Environmental Science & Technology, underscore the importance of taking into account this form of carbon when estimating the overall carbon sequestration attributed to macroalgae.

The study also highlights the significant potential of macroalgae for carbon sequestration, with their ability to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and release dissolved organic carbon into the surrounding water. This carbon can then be sequestered and stored in marine sediments. The study further underscores the varying sequestration potential of macroalgae based on environmental factors such as nutrient availability and water temperature, suggesting opportunities for optimizing conditions to enhance carbon sequestration. The implications of these findings could potentially help combat climate change and promote sustainable practices through the cultivation of macroalgae for carbon sequestration purposes.

China Environmental Science Science & Technology
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

