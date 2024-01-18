en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Unveiling Cushman & Wakefield: A Global Leader in Commercial Real Estate

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
Unveiling Cushman & Wakefield: A Global Leader in Commercial Real Estate

Operating at the forefront of commercial real estate, Cushman & Wakefield has carved out a significant presence globally. With an employee strength of approximately 52,000, the firm operates from around 400 offices spanning 60 countries. The company’s comprehensive network in Greater China is composed of 23 offices catering to different local markets.

Impressive Financial Performance

In the fiscal year 2022, Cushman & Wakefield’s global revenues reached a staggering US$10.1 billion. These revenues were a culmination of the firm’s diverse core services, which encompass valuation, consulting, project & development services, capital markets, occupier services, industrial & logistics, and retail.

Company’s Market Capitalization

As of January 2024, Cushman & Wakefield’s market capitalization stands at $2.19 billion, placing it as the world’s 3842nd most valuable company. The market cap, a measure of a company’s worth, is the total market value of a company’s outstanding shares.

Award-Winning Company Culture

Not just financial achievements, Cushman & Wakefield is also recognized for its award-winning company culture. The firm has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. The company’s dedication to these principles is reflective of its robust corporate responsibility ethos.

For more information about the company’s services and commitments, interested parties can visit their website or engage with them on the professional networking platform LinkedIn.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 seconds ago
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
One of India’s leading cement manufacturers, J.K. Cement Limited, has announced a significant expansion plan, totaling an increase of 6 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA). This ambitious initiative, set to bolster the company’s production capabilities and market presence, is a strategic mix of brown field and greenfield projects. Brown Field Expansion: A Boost to Existing
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
IREDA's Share Price Hits Record High Following Strong Q3 Earnings
7 mins ago
IREDA's Share Price Hits Record High Following Strong Q3 Earnings
COT Report Unveils Positions in Futures Markets: Commodities in Focus
9 mins ago
COT Report Unveils Positions in Futures Markets: Commodities in Focus
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
19 seconds ago
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
ABC Gas (International) Limited Welcomes New Director, Mr. Viral Ranpura
2 mins ago
ABC Gas (International) Limited Welcomes New Director, Mr. Viral Ranpura
LKP Securities Limited Appoints Heta Raval as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
2 mins ago
LKP Securities Limited Appoints Heta Raval as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
49 seconds
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
Community Workaround for Fortnite Solo Victory Cash Cup Visibility Issue
1 min
Community Workaround for Fortnite Solo Victory Cash Cup Visibility Issue
Leandro Trossard Marks First Anniversary with Arsenal with Goal in Dominant 5-0 Win
1 min
Leandro Trossard Marks First Anniversary with Arsenal with Goal in Dominant 5-0 Win
Liverpool FC's Strategic Moves in the 2024 January Transfer Window
1 min
Liverpool FC's Strategic Moves in the 2024 January Transfer Window
US to Commission Landmark Health Report on Vaping: Echoes of the 1964 Surgeon General's Study?
1 min
US to Commission Landmark Health Report on Vaping: Echoes of the 1964 Surgeon General's Study?
New York Jets Set to Make Legacy Jerseys Permanent in Uniform Update
1 min
New York Jets Set to Make Legacy Jerseys Permanent in Uniform Update
ACC to Unveil 2024 Football Schedule, Clemson's Matchups Highlighted
2 mins
ACC to Unveil 2024 Football Schedule, Clemson's Matchups Highlighted
Kalaburagi: CPI's Effigy Burning Protest Against Union Government Thwarted
2 mins
Kalaburagi: CPI's Effigy Burning Protest Against Union Government Thwarted
Police Confiscation and Flare Lighting at Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Match
2 mins
Police Confiscation and Flare Lighting at Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Match
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app