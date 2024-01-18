Unveiling Cushman & Wakefield: A Global Leader in Commercial Real Estate

Operating at the forefront of commercial real estate, Cushman & Wakefield has carved out a significant presence globally. With an employee strength of approximately 52,000, the firm operates from around 400 offices spanning 60 countries. The company’s comprehensive network in Greater China is composed of 23 offices catering to different local markets.

Impressive Financial Performance

In the fiscal year 2022, Cushman & Wakefield’s global revenues reached a staggering US$10.1 billion. These revenues were a culmination of the firm’s diverse core services, which encompass valuation, consulting, project & development services, capital markets, occupier services, industrial & logistics, and retail.

Company’s Market Capitalization

As of January 2024, Cushman & Wakefield’s market capitalization stands at $2.19 billion, placing it as the world’s 3842nd most valuable company. The market cap, a measure of a company’s worth, is the total market value of a company’s outstanding shares.

Award-Winning Company Culture

Not just financial achievements, Cushman & Wakefield is also recognized for its award-winning company culture. The firm has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. The company’s dedication to these principles is reflective of its robust corporate responsibility ethos.

For more information about the company’s services and commitments, interested parties can visit their website or engage with them on the professional networking platform LinkedIn.