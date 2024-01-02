Unveiling Cotton’s Resistance Mechanisms Against Verticillium Wilt and Enhancing Fiber Quality

In a breakthrough study, scientists have unearthed the resistance mechanisms of Gossypium barbadense (G. barbadense), a cotton variety, against the devastating soil-borne fungal disease, Verticillium wilt, caused by the pathogen Verticillium dahliae (V. dahliae). Over 40% of China’s cotton planting area is beleaguered by this disease, posing a significant challenge to the cotton industry. The pathogen’s ability to survive for prolonged periods and the absence of effective fungicides compound the problem.

Resistant vs Susceptible Varieties

The researchers compared the transcriptomes of V. dahliae-resistant and -susceptible varieties of G. barbadense at multiple time points following pathogen inoculation. The resistant variety exhibited elevated expression levels of genes involved in the biosynthesis of suberin and phenylpropanoid, substances associated with the formation of cell physical barriers. Notably, the response of the resistant variety’s transcriptome to the pathogen was less sensitive, underscoring the significance of a robust physical barrier in resistance.

Focusing on Polarized Growth

The study also examined polarized growth in cotton fiber cells and the role of functional genes GhMDHAR1AT/DT and GhDHAR2AT/DT, which show predominant expression during fiber elongation. A loss of function of both genes led to a notable increase in fiber length. The transcriptomic data revealed an up-regulated expression of antioxidant genes in CRISPR mutant lines, delayed expression of secondary wall-related genes, and extended expression of primary wall-related genes.

Antioxidant Activity and Fiber Quality

Experimental evidence demonstrated that an increase in GSH content and glutathione peroxidase (GPX) enzyme activity led to enhanced total antioxidant capacity (T-AOC), resulting in reduced H2O2 levels. This reduction contributed to the extension of the fiber elongation stage in CRISPR mutant lines, thereby improving cotton fiber quality.

This research offers fresh insights into the molecular mechanisms of cotton’s resistance to Verticillium wilt and underscores that breeding resistant cultivars is the most effective and eco-friendly solution for managing this disease.