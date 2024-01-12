en English
Business

Unprecedented Surge in Ocean Freight Shipping Rates Amid Intensifying Crisis

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
Unprecedented Surge in Ocean Freight Shipping Rates Amid Intensifying Crisis

The global shipping industry is grappling with skyrocketing ocean freight rates, a predicament that has been escalating since mid-December 2023. With rates from the Far East to North Europe rocketing by 124%, to the US East Coast by 45%, and into the Mediterranean by 118%, the crisis has reached unprecedented levels. The exacerbating situation is attributed to attacks in the Red Sea, causing carriers to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope and leading to soaring shipping costs.

The Impact of Maersk’s Announcement and The Role of Market Data

Peter Sand, Chief Analyst at Xeneta, sheds light on the implications of Maersk’s recent announcement. While it offers much-needed clarity, enabling shippers to take decisive action, it also paints a grim picture of a worsening scenario before any signs of improvement. During this ‘black swan’ event, Sand also cautions against misinformation and predatory pricing, emphasizing the importance of reliable market data for informed decision-making.

Urgency to Secure Capacity Amid Tightening Capacity

The upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, traditionally a period of tightened capacity, is adding to the urgency for shippers to secure capacity and equipment promptly. The re-routing via the Cape of Good Hope is causing short-term dislocation of tonnage and equipment, with a predicted drop in capacity in the coming weeks. This situation is evident in the Asia-North Europe routes, with similar trends on Asia-Med and Asia-North America East Coast.

Soaring Rates and Volatile Spot Market

Sand underlines that the quest for reliability and stability comes at a higher cost. Long-term rate agreements are being overridden, pushing shippers onto the spot market where rates are volatile. The over-supply of container shipping capacity, which was prevalent in 2023, is no longer available to cushion the current challenges, heightening the risk of supply chain disruptions. Xeneta advises its customers to aim for mid-high rates in the short-term market for better chances of securing space on ships and to revise budgets based on current market data.

Business China Transportation
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

