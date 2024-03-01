Unlock Rewards: Complete List of Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream Codes - March 2024

Genshin Impact players were treated to a bounty of rewards during the 4.5 Livestream event on March 1, 2024, with the release of new redeemable codes. These codes, a mix of generous gifts from miHoYo, grant access to a variety of in-game items including Primogems, EXP books, and more, enhancing the gaming experience for adventurers across Teyvat.

Eagerly Awaited Codes Unveiled

During the special program, three new codes were announced, offering players the chance to bolster their in-game resources significantly. These codes, valid until 11 PM UTC-5 on March 1, 2024, provide a limited window for redemption, emphasizing the importance of swift action by the community. Players can redeem these codes through the game itself, the official website, or the HoYoLab app, ensuring easy access to their rewards.

Comprehensive List of Active Codes

A thorough compilation of active Genshin Impact codes for March 2024 has been made available, detailing not only the latest releases but also those that have remained valid over time. This list serves as an invaluable resource for players seeking to maximize their gameplay through the acquisition of free items such as Primordial Stones and Mora. Furthermore, the list includes a step-by-step guide on the redemption process, ensuring players can secure their goodies without hassle.

Community Engagement and Sharing

The release of new codes often sparks a flurry of activity within the Genshin Impact community, with players sharing tips and updates on additional codes discovered. This collective effort not only fosters a sense of camaraderie among players but also ensures that the community remains informed about the latest opportunities to enhance their adventure in Teyvat.

As adventurers continue to explore the vast world of Genshin Impact, the distribution of redeemable codes by miHoYo plays a pivotal role in enriching the player experience. With the latest batch of codes from the 4.5 Livestream, the community is once again abuzz with excitement, eager to unlock the treasures that await.