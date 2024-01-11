University of Peshawar’s Zahid Anwar Lauds Chinese Higher Education System

In the annual conference of the South-East Asian Universities Network, Professor Dr. Zahid Anwar, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director of the China Study Center at the University of Peshawar (UoP), extolled the virtues of the Chinese higher education system. The event, designed to bolster cooperative efforts among member universities, highlighted the significant influence that Chinese institutions wield in the realm of higher education.

Admiration for Chinese Higher Education

According to Dr. Anwar, who also holds a Chair-professorship at Yunnan University, the success of Chinese higher education has become a beacon for developing nations. These countries are seeking collaborations with China to enhance their university systems. This admiration is not unfounded; China’s economic development, fueled in part by its strong educational institutions, has indeed given hope to many developing nations.

Dr. Anwar emphasized that Chinese institutions are playing a crucial role in strengthening regional connectivity. The South-East Asian Universities Network, initiated by Yunnan University, is a testament to this. This network aims to encourage cooperation among member universities, empowering them to address the challenges of higher education in their respective countries.

Peshawar University’s Commitment to Collaborative Efforts

The University of Peshawar has expressed strong support for this initiative, recognizing the importance of empowering people in less developed countries in the global south. As part of these collaborative efforts, the university has agreed with China’s Northwest A&F University for academic and research cooperation. This collaboration will involve research on new wheat and vegetable varieties, exchange of research in various fields, fully-funded scholarships for SAU students, and the implementation of high-production technology for improved wheat varieties, among other things.

Through these collaborations and the sharing of knowledge, universities like the University of Peshawar are helping to shape a brighter future for the world’s less developed nations.