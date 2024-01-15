en English
China

University College Dublin’s Significant Travel Expenses Stir Concerns

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
University College Dublin (UCD) has incurred significant travel expenses in the first half of 2023, with over €137,000 dedicated to business class flights to China. The university’s overall expenditure on flights during this period soared to €1.1 million, with business class tickets making up a substantial €405,806 of that amount. This considerable expense reflects UCD’s deep engagement with its international colleges in Beijing, Chang’an, and Guangzhou.

A Breakdown of the Expenditure

While a significant portion of the business class flight expenses was allocated to China, other notable costs were incurred for flights to various global destinations. These include €120,800 for flights to Singapore, €38,300 for Penang, Malaysia, and additional costs for flights to Milan, Dublin, Buenos Aires, and New York. However, it is the substantial amount dedicated to business class trips to China that has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions.

Concerns Over UCD’s Partnerships with Chinese Institutions

UCD’s spending on business class flights to China has not gone unnoticed, raising concerns among some university staff members. The root of the unease lies in the ethical considerations surrounding UCD’s partnerships with Chinese institutions. China’s human rights record has been a point of contention, and the university’s significant financial investment in travel to the country has brought these ethical questions to the fore.

UCD’s International Focus and Defense of Travel Expenses

UCD’s international focus, which includes recruiting overseas students who pay higher fees, has been a key strategy to compensate for reduced state funding. The university defends the travel expenses by spotlighting its comprehensive travel policy. This policy requires the validation of business class travel based on a solid business case, particularly for long-distance trips related to university business such as student recruitment or visits to international colleges.

China Education Travel & Tourism
Aqsa Younas Rana

