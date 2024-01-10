Unearthing Deformation Mechanisms in Mined Areas: A Focus on Coal Pillar Instability

A recent study has shed new light on the deformation and collapse mechanisms prevalent in room and pillar mined out areas, specifically emphasizing on coal pillar instability. The study offers a detailed understanding of the influential effects these deformations have on surface structures and the potential hazards they pose.

Understanding Deformation Stages

Surface deformation stages are outlined as slow, uniform, and accelerated in the study. The research indicates that post room and pillar mining, strip-shaped and trapezoidal deformation areas form in the overlying rock, transitioning into trapezoidal and inverted funnel-shaped areas with the instability of the coal pillar. The maximum surface deformation is typically found at the center of the funnel, reflecting the position of the initial coal pillar instability and corresponding roof cracks.

Implications on Infrastructure Safety and Mining Practices

These findings hold immense significance for optimizing treatment methods for mined out areas. The article also brings to the fore the broader context in which room and pillar mined out areas continue to be prevalent in China’s old mining areas due to historical mining practices. The conventional mining subsidence theory, primarily based on longwall mining with a high mining rate, does not fully encapsulate the different deformation laws in low mining rate room and pillar mining.

The Need for Considering Special Geological Structures

The study underscores the critical need to consider special geological structures where minor roof deformations can lead to significant surface impacts, a factor previously overlooked. This research contributes enormously to the understanding of surface deformation in mined out areas and has practical implications for infrastructure safety and mining practices.

In conclusion, the study provides a fresh perspective on coal pillar instability, paving the way for safer and more sustainable mining practices. The findings suggest that a nuanced understanding of deformation mechanisms is crucial to mitigating potential hazards and optimizing mined out area treatments.