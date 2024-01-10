en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Unearthing Deformation Mechanisms in Mined Areas: A Focus on Coal Pillar Instability

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:49 pm EST
Unearthing Deformation Mechanisms in Mined Areas: A Focus on Coal Pillar Instability

A recent study has shed new light on the deformation and collapse mechanisms prevalent in room and pillar mined out areas, specifically emphasizing on coal pillar instability. The study offers a detailed understanding of the influential effects these deformations have on surface structures and the potential hazards they pose.

Understanding Deformation Stages

Surface deformation stages are outlined as slow, uniform, and accelerated in the study. The research indicates that post room and pillar mining, strip-shaped and trapezoidal deformation areas form in the overlying rock, transitioning into trapezoidal and inverted funnel-shaped areas with the instability of the coal pillar. The maximum surface deformation is typically found at the center of the funnel, reflecting the position of the initial coal pillar instability and corresponding roof cracks.

Implications on Infrastructure Safety and Mining Practices

These findings hold immense significance for optimizing treatment methods for mined out areas. The article also brings to the fore the broader context in which room and pillar mined out areas continue to be prevalent in China’s old mining areas due to historical mining practices. The conventional mining subsidence theory, primarily based on longwall mining with a high mining rate, does not fully encapsulate the different deformation laws in low mining rate room and pillar mining.

The Need for Considering Special Geological Structures

The study underscores the critical need to consider special geological structures where minor roof deformations can lead to significant surface impacts, a factor previously overlooked. This research contributes enormously to the understanding of surface deformation in mined out areas and has practical implications for infrastructure safety and mining practices.

In conclusion, the study provides a fresh perspective on coal pillar instability, paving the way for safer and more sustainable mining practices. The findings suggest that a nuanced understanding of deformation mechanisms is crucial to mitigating potential hazards and optimizing mined out area treatments.

0
China Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
51 mins ago
China's Economic Health Key to Global Stability, says WEF's Zahidi
The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) managing director, Saadia Zahidi, recently shared her insights on global economic health, focusing primarily on China’s role in this landscape. Her comments came during an online interview with Xinhua, on the eve of the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Global Risks and China’s Economic Fortitude The WEF’s Global Risks
China's Economic Health Key to Global Stability, says WEF's Zahidi
China's 2024 Vision: AI-Driven Industrial Transformation and Global Tech Cooperation
4 hours ago
China's 2024 Vision: AI-Driven Industrial Transformation and Global Tech Cooperation
China's Tech Leap: AI Talks with US and the Unveiling of 'Data Element X'
4 hours ago
China's Tech Leap: AI Talks with US and the Unveiling of 'Data Element X'
WEF Report Sheds Light on Global Risks and China's Economic Influence
52 mins ago
WEF Report Sheds Light on Global Risks and China's Economic Influence
Liang's Sacrifice: A Father's Love, A Daughter's Loss
3 hours ago
Liang's Sacrifice: A Father's Love, A Daughter's Loss
Biden's High-Level Delegation to Taiwan: A Bold Move or a Provocation?
3 hours ago
Biden's High-Level Delegation to Taiwan: A Bold Move or a Provocation?
Latest Headlines
World News
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
41 seconds
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
1 min
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
1 min
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
Kuwaiti Perspectives on Alleged Genocide in Gaza: A Report by Press TV
2 mins
Kuwaiti Perspectives on Alleged Genocide in Gaza: A Report by Press TV
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
5 mins
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
5 mins
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
Alberta Opposition Calls for Halt on Imported Fever Medicine Amid Health Risks
6 mins
Alberta Opposition Calls for Halt on Imported Fever Medicine Amid Health Risks
Nguyen Tuan Hai: Vietnamese Footballer Lauded by Arabic Sports Newspaper
7 mins
Nguyen Tuan Hai: Vietnamese Footballer Lauded by Arabic Sports Newspaper
DeSantis and Haley Ready for Key Debate as Trump Opts for Town Hall - Legal Woes Continue
8 mins
DeSantis and Haley Ready for Key Debate as Trump Opts for Town Hall - Legal Woes Continue
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app