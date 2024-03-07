UK Group Accuses Lu Weiding's Zhejiang Ocean Family of Environmental, Labour Abuses

A UK campaign group has levied serious allegations against Zhejiang Ocean Family (ZOF), a leading Chinese fishing company owned by billionaire Lu Weiding, accusing it of both environmental and labour abuses. According to the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF), ZOF, which controls nearly 15% of China's tuna production, has been involved in the killing of protected species and imposing 'debt bondage' on its workers, sparking concerns among major seafood distributors in Japan and Taiwan.

Investigation Uncovers Disturbing Practices

Following a four-year investigation, the EJF's report claims that ZOF's operations have resulted in the death of dolphins, sharks, and false killer whales, with several shark species being caught and killed on an industrial scale. Additionally, the report highlights severe labour abuses on ZOF vessels, including physical violence and the requirement for workers to pay bonds worth several months' wages before commencing work, effectively trapping them in their jobs under abusive conditions.

ZOF Denies Allegations Amidst Growing International Concern

In response to the allegations, ZOF has strongly denied the claims, stating the report lacks "solid evidence" and asserting their operations are free of illegal fishing. The company has pledged to use legal and professional means to refute the accusations. Meanwhile, China's vast fishing fleet continues to be a point of contention internationally, with the US viewing illicit fishing as a national security concern. Notably, Chinese officials have expressed intentions to investigate the EJF's claims against ZOF, marking a significant development.

Global Seafood Distributors React to the Report

Major seafood distributors, including Mitsubishi and Taiwanese group FCF, who have previously sourced from ZOF, are now re-evaluating their relationships with the company in light of the EJF's report. Mitsubishi has highlighted the importance of human rights in business and has warned of potential corrective measures, while FCF has affirmed its zero-tolerance policy against illegal fishing and forced labour. The international response underscores the growing emphasis on ethical practices within the seafood industry.

As the world's largest fishing fleet faces increasing scrutiny, the allegations against Zhejiang Ocean Family underscore a pressing need for transparency and accountability in the industry. The reactions from global distributors and the potential investigations by Chinese officials could mark a pivotal moment in addressing environmental and labour abuses in fishing operations worldwide. Only time will tell how these allegations will affect ZOF's business and the broader seafood industry.