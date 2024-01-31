U.S. Enterprises Show Increased Confidence in Hong Kong's Rule of Law, Survey Finds

U.S. enterprises are displaying increased confidence in Hong Kong's rule of law and its role as an arbitration center, according to a survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (AmCham). The 2024 Members Business Sentiment Survey, which collected feedback from 136 decision-makers from AmCham member companies, revealed a rise in confidence concerning the rule of law from 73% in 2023 to 79% in 2024, marking a significant leap from the 25% registered in 2022.

Relocation Plans Off the Table

Furthermore, the survey discovered that a substantial 78% of the companies have no intentions to move their regional headquarters away from Hong Kong in the upcoming three years. This indicates that despite the ongoing challenges and uncertainties, many U.S. firms continue to view Hong Kong as a strategic hub for their operations.

Arbitration Center Role

Interestingly, about 72% of the responding executives anticipate Hong Kong to uphold its status as an arbitration center, particularly for transactions involving businesses from the Chinese mainland. Hong Kong's strengths in this area are attributed to its global banking position, judicial independence, application of common law, high legal professional standards, and clean government.

Impacts of the National Security Law

Even in the face of the National Security Law, 69% of the respondents report that their operations remain largely unaffected. Those who have experienced negative impacts mention that these are more indirect in nature.

The Pros and Cons of Hong Kong's Business Environment

Hong Kong's competitiveness as a business hub is acknowledged by 76% of the survey participants. They cite elements such as excellent connectivity, low taxes, and the status as a gateway to mainland China as key advantages. However, they also identify the high cost of living and doing business, along with the availability of talent, as major disadvantages.

Outlook for 2024 and Beyond

Looking ahead, 34% of the businesses surveyed are optimistic about the prospects for 2024. Nonetheless, they express concerns about US-China tensions, global perceptions of Hong Kong, and the state of mainland China's economy. Additionally, there are fears regarding Hong Kong's competitiveness in financial services due to potential slowdowns in the capital market and regulatory framework limitations for virtual assets.