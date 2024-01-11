en English
China

U.S. Congressional Committee Calls for Investigation Into UAE Tech Firm G42’s Ties with China

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
U.S. Congressional Committee Calls for Investigation Into UAE Tech Firm G42's Ties with China

The U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has raised serious concerns about the close ties between G42, an Abu Dhabi-based tech company, and various Chinese entities. The technology firm, under the stewardship of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, the UAE’s national security advisor, is deeply involved in partnerships with numerous American tech giants such as Microsoft, Dell, and OpenAI. Its current collaboration with Cerebras on building a supercomputer for AI development further underscores its significant influence in the tech industry.

G42’s Association with Chinese Entities

In the spotlight is G42’s intimate relationship with Chinese military, intelligence services, and state-owned organizations. This was underscored following a report by The New York Times that highlighted the apprehensions of U.S. intelligence officials regarding the potential transfer of advanced American technology to China via G42. The CEO of G42, Peng Xiao, is reportedly entwined with a network of companies that are instrumental in supporting the Chinese military and human rights abuses.

Implications for U.S. Trade Relations

In light of these revelations, the U.S. congressional committee has suggested imposing export controls on G42 and 13 associated companies. This move would necessitate licenses for any U.S. business transactions with the named entities. This recommendation marks a significant stride in the ongoing scrutiny over trade flows involving China and punitive measures against companies linked to Beijing.

Reassessment of UAE-U.S. Partnership

A backdrop to these developments is the UAE’s burgeoning military and economic relationships with China, which is raising eyebrows among U.S. officials. The UAE, a significant purchaser of American arms and a long-standing strategic partner, has in recent times shown behavior that is making the U.S. rethink this partnership. This is particularly true given Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent talks with UAE leaders about the critical nature of strategic ties. The Commerce Department now faces a deadline to act on these potential trade restrictions or provide an explanation for inaction.

China UAE
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

