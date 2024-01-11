U.S. Congress Committee Calls for Investigation into UAE Tech Firm G42

In an unprecedented move, a U.S. congressional committee has urged the Commerce Department to probe G42, a leading technology company owned by the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), over potential trade restrictions. The move comes amidst increasing concerns over the company’s ties with China, raising red flags over the potential misuse of American technology.

Unearthing the G42-China Connection

G42, a company specializing in artificial intelligence and other groundbreaking technologies, is under the stewardship of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, the UAE’s national security adviser and brother of the country’s leader. The company has established partnerships with prominent American tech giants, including Microsoft, Dell, and OpenAI, and is currently collaborating with Cerebras, a Silicon Valley firm, to build a supercomputer for AI products.

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has voiced concerns about G42’s deep involvement with China’s military, intelligence services, and state-owned entities. These apprehensions stem from documents revealing that G42’s CEO, Peng Xiao, is intricately linked to a network of companies that underpin the Chinese military’s technological advancement and human rights violations.

Implications for U.S.-China Trade Relations

In response to these findings, the committee has suggested that the Commerce Department consider imposing export controls on G42 and 13 other associated companies. This would mean that U.S. businesses would need to secure a license before selling products to these entities, significantly impacting trade relations between the U.S. and China.

The call for investigation comes on the back of U.S. intelligence officials expressing similar anxieties about G42 acting as a conduit for American technology to reach Chinese companies or the government. Despite the UAE’s reputation as a significant U.S. ally and substantial arms purchaser, its escalating military and economic ties with China have started to unsettle U.S. officials. The committee has set a deadline for the Commerce Department to respond to their request, underlining the urgency of addressing the issue.

Increasing Scrutiny and Trade Restrictions

The request for investigation marks another step in the Biden administration’s crackdown on trade with China, particularly with companies that have connections to Beijing. The commerce department’s response to this request will set a significant precedent for future trade relations between the U.S., UAE, and China, as it attempts to strike a balance between national security interests and maintaining beneficial trade partnerships.