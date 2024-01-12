TV Series ‘Blossoms Shanghai’ Sparks Surge in Local Tourism

The hit TV series ‘Blossoms Shanghai’ has become a catalyst for Shanghai’s travel economy, sparking renewed interest in the city’s local attractions. The show’s vivid depiction of 1990s Shanghai and its cultural touchstones have resonated with audiences, leading to a surge in visitors to these sites. Now, in a bid to capitalize on this interest, CGTN is hosting a ‘city walk’ along Huanghe Road, a location that enjoyed newfound fame through its prominent appearance in ‘Blossoms Shanghai’.

Reviving Local Attractions Through Storytelling

The streets and landmarks that formed the backdrop to the drama have become destinations in their own right. Huanghe Road, in particular, has seen an influx of visitors seeking to experience the nostalgia and culinary delights depicted in the series. The area has undergone a revival, with fans armed with cameras retracing the steps of their favorite characters and immersing themselves in the world of ‘Blossoms Shanghai’.

Capitalizing on Screen Tourism

The ‘city walk’ initiative is a strategic move by CGTN and the local tourism authorities to convert the series’ popularity into a tangible boost for the travel economy. Inviting viewers and fans to explore the same streets and landmarks featured in the TV show offers a unique opportunity for fans to connect with the drama on a deeper level. This immersive experience is designed to encourage tourism in the area and generate economic activity.

Boosting Tourism Through Cultural Narratives

By promoting such events, local businesses and the travel industry are leveraging the success of ‘Blossoms Shanghai’ to stimulate tourism. The series, directed by Wong Kar-wai in his television debut, is an adaptation of an award-winning novel. Its anticipation and eventual success have not only entertained audiences but also highlighted the potential of cultural narratives to impact the real-world economy, particularly the travel industry.