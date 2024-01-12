en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Traditional Peony Patterns: A Cultural Renaissance in Northeast China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Traditional Peony Patterns: A Cultural Renaissance in Northeast China

It is a vibrant dance of red and green, a visual symphony of tradition and style that has recently taken the spotlight in Harbin, northeast China. Here, traditional flower patterns featuring red-and-green peony elements have surged in popularity, transforming from a once perceived rural style to a cultural emblem cherished by locals and tourists alike. These colorful patterns, steeped in the rich folk customs of northeast China, have found a renewed life in the realm of fashion, and are now adorning the cotton-padded and down-padded jackets of visitors to this vibrant city.

The Resurgence of a Cultural Emblem

The roots of these patterns trace back to the age-old practice of crafting colorful quilts for newlywed couples. These quilts were not mere decorative elements; they embodied good luck and blessings from families, and the red-and-green peony motifs were a significant part of this tradition. Today, amidst the boom in tourism, these patterns have transitioned from the intimate confines of marital bedrooms to the bustling streets of Harbin, becoming a hot trend that beautifully encapsulates northeast China’s folk customs.

Embracing Local Heritage

What is perhaps most intriguing about this trend is the shift in perception. No longer seen as a dated country look, these traditional patterns are now regarded as a fashionable cultural trend. They offer a unique blend of tradition and style, a visual testament to northeast China’s vibrant heritage that is being eagerly adopted by both locals and tourists. The cotton-padded and down-padded jackets, once just a practical choice for dealing with Harbin’s chilling winters, are now a canvas for these patterns, becoming a medium for cultural expression.

The Power of Tradition in Fashion

This resurgence of traditional flower patterns in Harbin is not just a fashion trend; it is a reflection of the growing appreciation and respect for local heritage and traditions. It is a story of how the past can be woven into the present, of how tradition can become a style statement, and of how the local can become global. As more visitors don these jackets, they are not just keeping warm; they are becoming part of a larger narrative, one that celebrates the beauty and richness of northeast China’s folk customs.

0
China Fashion
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
5 mins ago
China Upgrades Its '12306' Railway System Ahead of the Spring Festival Travel Rush
The annual Spring Festival travel rush, or Chunyun, which marks the busiest travel season in China, is poised to commence on January 26 and continue up to March 5, 2024. In anticipation of this 40-day period, coinciding with the Chinese Lunar New Year, China’s railway department has geared up to enhance the travel experience for
China Upgrades Its '12306' Railway System Ahead of the Spring Festival Travel Rush
Xinjiang Introduces Revolutionary Educational Reforms
52 mins ago
Xinjiang Introduces Revolutionary Educational Reforms
China-Australia Trade Flourishes in 2023, Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels
1 hour ago
China-Australia Trade Flourishes in 2023, Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
22 mins ago
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
Shanghai Court Dismisses Appeal from Camsing's Controlling Shareholder
28 mins ago
Shanghai Court Dismisses Appeal from Camsing's Controlling Shareholder
President Xi Jinping Advocates for Greater China-Europe Connectivity
45 mins ago
President Xi Jinping Advocates for Greater China-Europe Connectivity
Latest Headlines
World News
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
12 seconds
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
20 seconds
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
2 mins
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
2 mins
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
3 mins
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
3 mins
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
4 mins
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
4 mins
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh's Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness
4 mins
Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh's Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app