Toys Take the Front Row at Pitti Uomo as Luca Magliano Makes a Return

In a dramatic celebration of classic styles, Luca Magliano made a rousing comeback at the recent Pitti Uomo fashion event. However, the spotlight was notably stolen by an unexpected twist: toys, not celebrities, took center stage in the front row. Gracing the audience were two Pop Mart The Monsters dolls, impeccably groomed and dressed in outfits from Pronounce.

Blending Tradition and Innovation

This unconventional front row presence was the result of a collaboration between Pop Mart, the toy brand, and Pronounce, a Chinese fashion label founded by Yushan Li and Jun Zhou. In a seamless fusion of Chinese heritage with Milan’s tailoring tradition, Pronounce’s Fall 2024 collection drew inspiration from ‘The Butterfly Dream’ by Chinese philosopher Zhuangzi. This influence was evident in 3D motifs on pants and graphical patterns that punctuated the collection.

The Lineup: East Meets West

The collection offered an array of designs, including sartorial coats, denim sets, changshan jackets, and Mao suits. It masterfully blended Eastern and Western design elements, reflecting a global perspective in fashion. Adding a playful twist, there were bold fleece outfits and knitwear adorned with Pop Mart toy illustrations.

Experimentation with Deadstock Fabrics

In an interesting deviation, Pronounce also utilized deadstock fabrics, resulting in two unexpected crafty gowns. These pieces, while visually striking, seemed somewhat disconnected from the vibe of the overall collection. They did, however, underline the brand’s commitment to sustainability and innovative use of resources.

The event marked a momentous occasion in fashion, not only for its unconventional front row but also for its harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary styles.