en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Toys Take the Front Row at Pitti Uomo as Luca Magliano Makes a Return

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Toys Take the Front Row at Pitti Uomo as Luca Magliano Makes a Return

In a dramatic celebration of classic styles, Luca Magliano made a rousing comeback at the recent Pitti Uomo fashion event. However, the spotlight was notably stolen by an unexpected twist: toys, not celebrities, took center stage in the front row. Gracing the audience were two Pop Mart The Monsters dolls, impeccably groomed and dressed in outfits from Pronounce.

Blending Tradition and Innovation

This unconventional front row presence was the result of a collaboration between Pop Mart, the toy brand, and Pronounce, a Chinese fashion label founded by Yushan Li and Jun Zhou. In a seamless fusion of Chinese heritage with Milan’s tailoring tradition, Pronounce’s Fall 2024 collection drew inspiration from ‘The Butterfly Dream’ by Chinese philosopher Zhuangzi. This influence was evident in 3D motifs on pants and graphical patterns that punctuated the collection.

The Lineup: East Meets West

The collection offered an array of designs, including sartorial coats, denim sets, changshan jackets, and Mao suits. It masterfully blended Eastern and Western design elements, reflecting a global perspective in fashion. Adding a playful twist, there were bold fleece outfits and knitwear adorned with Pop Mart toy illustrations.

Experimentation with Deadstock Fabrics

In an interesting deviation, Pronounce also utilized deadstock fabrics, resulting in two unexpected crafty gowns. These pieces, while visually striking, seemed somewhat disconnected from the vibe of the overall collection. They did, however, underline the brand’s commitment to sustainability and innovative use of resources.

The event marked a momentous occasion in fashion, not only for its unconventional front row but also for its harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary styles.

0
China Fashion Italy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
37 mins ago
China Mulls Increased Compensation for Brave Volunteers
Chinese authorities are poised to bolster the reward system for brave citizens who contribute to public safety and justice. Guangdong Province has proposed an amendment to increase the compensation for these valiant volunteers, an initiative that echoes a broader governmental approach to incentivizing commendable citizen actions. Proposed Amendment to Reward System The proposed amendment in
China Mulls Increased Compensation for Brave Volunteers
Betavolt's BV100: A Nuclear Revolution Unveiled - Powering Smartphones for 50 Years Without Recharge
41 mins ago
Betavolt's BV100: A Nuclear Revolution Unveiled - Powering Smartphones for 50 Years Without Recharge
Escalating U.S.-China Tech War: Implications for American Companies and the Semiconductor Industry
43 mins ago
Escalating U.S.-China Tech War: Implications for American Companies and the Semiconductor Industry
Forlong Ski Resort: Night Skiing and the Mystery of SharedFuture10Years
39 mins ago
Forlong Ski Resort: Night Skiing and the Mystery of SharedFuture10Years
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
40 mins ago
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Indicates Further Drift from China
40 mins ago
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Indicates Further Drift from China
Latest Headlines
World News
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
6 mins
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
6 mins
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
9 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
9 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
10 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
11 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
12 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
13 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
14 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
20 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app