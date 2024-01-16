Tourists Stranded in China's Xinjiang Region Amid Avalanches: A Rescue Operation Underway

Over 1,000 tourists find themselves stranded in a remote skiing area in the Altay prefecture of Xinjiang, a region in northwestern China, following dozens of avalanches triggered by heavy snow. With roads blocked and both tourists and locals trapped, rescue operations are currently underway in the region. The village in question, situated near the borders of Mongolia, Russia, and Kazakhstan, is now the focus of a large-scale rescue mission. Injured individuals are airlifted out of the region by military helicopters, while essential supplies such as food and fuel are being flown in.

Rescue Operations Amid Extreme Weather

The avalanches, triggered by continuous snowfall, have severely impacted the region, blocking the crucial road that links the Hemu village to major roads, thereby stranding tourists and residents alike. The region's geographical location complicates road clearing efforts, with the avalanches affecting a staggering 220 miles of road. Despite these challenges, a pathway has been cleared, enabling vehicles to enter the stricken region and allowing tourists to drive out. However, given the area's susceptibility to extreme weather, the scenic Kanas area, where Hemu village is located, will remain closed until at least January 20.

Challenges of Rescue and Relief Work

Rescue efforts are further impeded by the high frequency of avalanches and the sheer volume of snowfall. Reports cite snow reaching as high as 7 meters, rendering snow clearing equipment ineffective. The task of rescue and relief is additionally complicated by rocks, debris, and tree branches mixed in with the snow. With weather changes limiting the time windows for operating supply missions, and scheduled supply drops by military helicopters experiencing delays, the head of the highway management bureau expects snow-clearing work to continue for some time.

Continued Efforts to Evacuate Stranded Tourists

Despite the challenges, rescuers continue their mission to evacuate the stranded tourists from the remote skiing area. Soldiers are seen loading helicopters with supplies and working tirelessly to clear the snow-buried roads in the mountains. Some tourists were successfully airlifted to safety, while road clearing efforts continue using shovels and excavators. The situation is described as relatively special, given the high frequency of avalanches and the ongoing extreme weather conditions.

