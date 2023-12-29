en English
China

Tony Leung and Andy Lau Bring Playfulness to ‘The Goldfinger’ Press Conference

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:46 am EST
Tony Leung and Andy Lau Bring Playfulness to ‘The Goldfinger’ Press Conference

In an unexpected and delightful display of camaraderie, veteran Hong Kong actors Tony Leung, 61, and Andy Lau, 62, brought a touch of their playful side to the fore at a recent press conference in China. Promoting their latest cinematic venture, ‘The Goldfinger’, the duo engaged in an impromptu performance involving five different heart gestures, aimed at the photographers present.

Charm Offensive

The heartwarming interaction was captured in a video posted on Andy Lau’s Instagram, revealing a refreshing side of the otherwise reserved Tony Leung, who was seen smiling throughout. Andy Lau, on the other hand, treated onlookers to an array of charming smiles, adding to the overall jovial atmosphere of the event. The video has since gone viral, evoking reactions of delight and affection from netizens worldwide.

Internet Sensation

The video’s viral success has led to netizens likening the pair’s enthusiasm to that of teenagers. Many have commented on their adorableness, with one humorously remarking that their last pose resembled ‘monkeys stealing peaches.’ The comparison to the current trend of encouraging older relatives to perform dances on TikTok further underscores the charm and playfulness the actors brought to the press conference.

‘The Goldfinger’

Amidst the fun and frolic, the actors also promoted their upcoming film, ‘The Goldfinger.’ The film, which also features Charlene Choi, Simon Yam, Alex Fong, Phillip Keung, Catherine Chau, and Carlos Chan, is set to hit cinemas on December 30. The press conference wasn’t without its humorous moments, as Charlene Choi’s attempt to call a lucky netizen during a Weibo livestream was met with skepticism, leading to an abrupt end to the call. Despite this minor hiccup, the event was a resounding success, setting a positive tone for the film’s release.

China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

