Titan Super Bond and BLT Pioneer 3D Printed Titanium Bicycle Frame

The collaboration between Titan Super Bond and Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) has marked a significant milestone in the metal additive manufacturing (AM) industry in Asia, with the creation of the first fully 3D printed titanium alloy bicycle frame. This achievement not only demonstrates the potential of 3D printing in revolutionizing bicycle manufacturing but also underscores the growing capabilities of Chinese metal additive manufacturing companies in the global market.

Riding the Wave of Innovation

The BLT-A320 metal additive manufacturing machine, used in this groundbreaking process, produces titanium alloy bicycle parts known for their lightness, strength, corrosion resistance, and longevity. The process addresses challenges in the Chinese bicycle industry, enabling the creation of complex parts with precision and customization for optimal rider posture and energy output.

Reaping the Benefits of Metal 3D Printing

The use of metal 3D printing by Titan Super Bond is not only innovative but also highly beneficial. It reduces production cycles by 30%, saves materials by over 20%, strengthens welding areas, lessens labor intensity, and shortens working hours. Moreover, it is paving the way for future robotic automated welding, signifying a leap towards modernized production methods.

Applications Beyond the Bicycle Industry

Metal additive manufacturing extends its applications beyond the bicycle industry. BLT’s machines have been utilized in other sectors, including healthcare, where they have been used for creating devices for minimally invasive brain surgery and for the development of a 3D printed spinal implant that received market approval in China. The successful integration of BLT’s machines into Titan Super Bond’s R&D and production processes has enhanced the company’s capabilities and standing in the high-end bicycle market.

Overcoming challenges such as deformation control of parts with thin walls and passing stringent quality tests, the collaboration between Titan Super Bond and BLT is a testament to the promising future of 3D printing in various industries.