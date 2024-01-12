en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Titan Super Bond and BLT Pioneer 3D Printed Titanium Bicycle Frame

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Titan Super Bond and BLT Pioneer 3D Printed Titanium Bicycle Frame

The collaboration between Titan Super Bond and Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) has marked a significant milestone in the metal additive manufacturing (AM) industry in Asia, with the creation of the first fully 3D printed titanium alloy bicycle frame. This achievement not only demonstrates the potential of 3D printing in revolutionizing bicycle manufacturing but also underscores the growing capabilities of Chinese metal additive manufacturing companies in the global market.

Riding the Wave of Innovation

The BLT-A320 metal additive manufacturing machine, used in this groundbreaking process, produces titanium alloy bicycle parts known for their lightness, strength, corrosion resistance, and longevity. The process addresses challenges in the Chinese bicycle industry, enabling the creation of complex parts with precision and customization for optimal rider posture and energy output.

Reaping the Benefits of Metal 3D Printing

The use of metal 3D printing by Titan Super Bond is not only innovative but also highly beneficial. It reduces production cycles by 30%, saves materials by over 20%, strengthens welding areas, lessens labor intensity, and shortens working hours. Moreover, it is paving the way for future robotic automated welding, signifying a leap towards modernized production methods.

Applications Beyond the Bicycle Industry

Metal additive manufacturing extends its applications beyond the bicycle industry. BLT’s machines have been utilized in other sectors, including healthcare, where they have been used for creating devices for minimally invasive brain surgery and for the development of a 3D printed spinal implant that received market approval in China. The successful integration of BLT’s machines into Titan Super Bond’s R&D and production processes has enhanced the company’s capabilities and standing in the high-end bicycle market.

Overcoming challenges such as deformation control of parts with thin walls and passing stringent quality tests, the collaboration between Titan Super Bond and BLT is a testament to the promising future of 3D printing in various industries.

0
China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
4 mins ago
Counterfeit Microchips Creep into Chinese Automobiles Amid Global Shortage
In a startling revelation, the global pandemic-induced microchip shortage has led several Chinese car manufacturers to resort to sourcing counterfeit microchips. The crisis, which has severely impacted many industries, including the automotive sector, has seen vehicles ranging from luxury brands to everyday cars grappling with scarce availability. The production process has been significantly hindered, resulting
Counterfeit Microchips Creep into Chinese Automobiles Amid Global Shortage
Chinese Media Criticizes U.S. Think Tank Report on Military Implications of Research in Indian Ocean
30 mins ago
Chinese Media Criticizes U.S. Think Tank Report on Military Implications of Research in Indian Ocean
Taiwan Urged to Diversify Economy Amid Threats from China's Growing Chip-Making Capacity
35 mins ago
Taiwan Urged to Diversify Economy Amid Threats from China's Growing Chip-Making Capacity
China's Annual Export Decline: A Seven-Year First Amidst Global Economic Slowdown
7 mins ago
China's Annual Export Decline: A Seven-Year First Amidst Global Economic Slowdown
2024 Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival: A Merging of Tradition and Modernity in Shanghai
8 mins ago
2024 Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival: A Merging of Tradition and Modernity in Shanghai
Preserving Cultural Heritage: A Canadian Expatriate's Glimpse into Chinese Folk Music Education
24 mins ago
Preserving Cultural Heritage: A Canadian Expatriate's Glimpse into Chinese Folk Music Education
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
5 seconds
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
28 seconds
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
4 mins
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
4 mins
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
5 mins
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
6 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
7 mins
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
7 mins
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
7 mins
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
14 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
55 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app